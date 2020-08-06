Tending to backyard vegetable gardens can fill many hours of enjoyable downtime in the great outdoors. What’s more, the bounty produced by such gardens provides healthy, fresh foods to gardeners and their loved ones.

Although spring and summer are widely seen as the peak of the gardening season, the mild temperatures of autumn can also be a prime time for planting vegetables. Certain late-season treats such as carrots, kale, spinach, and turnips can thrive in fall gardens. Many different foods are quick crops that can go from seed to table in about six weeks. When sown in early fall, these vegetables will be ready to put on the table for mid-October feasts. For fall harvest, plant beets, green onions, broccoli, and cabbages in late summer.

A handful of factors need to be taken into consideration when planning fall vegetable gardens.

• The summertime location of the garden may still be adequate, but be sure to choose a place that gets eight full hours of sunlight per day.

• If using an existing garden site, clear out any detritus from summer plants and any weeds that have sprouted. If you are planting a new garden, remove any turf before tilling the soil.

• Amend the soil with sand, compost, manure fertilizer and any other nutrients needed depending on the types of vegetables you intend to grow.

• While fall vegetables can be grown successfully from seeds, it may be more time-friendly to work from larger transplants, advises the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension.

• Some plants might need a little protection as they grow if temperatures begin to dip. Cover with a blanket, cardboard box or plastic tunnel to insulate.

Remember to water according to the vegetables planted and to keep an eye on readiness for vegetables. Turnips, beets, rutabagas, and carrots can be dug when the roots are plump and crisp.

Vegetable gardens need not cease when the last days of summer vanish. Fall produce is delicious and can be easily planted and harvested even after the first frost.

