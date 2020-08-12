The real estate market can be difficult to navigate for both buyers and sellers. First-time buyers easily can become overwhelmed as they search for homes, while sellers hoping to get the best price for their homes might be frustrated if offers are slow to come in or fall short of their asking prices.

In an underwhelming market, many sellers might pull their homes off the market and wait until it becomes more advantageous to sell. But buyers, particularly those shopping in a seller’s market, might not have that flexibility. Buying in a seller’s market can be competitive and frustrating, but buyers can use various strategies to survive such markets and land the homes of their dreams.

Get mortgage preapproval. Seller’s markets typically feature low housing inventory, which can make the buying process very competitive. Prospective buyers who do not have mortgage preapproval letters in hand when making offers could find themselves losing their dream homes to fellow buyers who have gotten preapproval from a lending institution. Sellers might be impatient with buyers who have not yet been preapproved and might accept a lower offer from buyers who are ready to begin a transaction immediately. The preapproval process is relatively quick and simple, so buyers should not hesitate to apply.

Stick to a budget. Lenders will tell prospective buyers how much they’re willing to lend them, and that figure is typically more than buyers are willing to borrow. In a seller’s market, bidding wars can quickly drive up prices, but buyers should stick to their budgets so they are not “house poor” after buying. Sticking to a budget can be difficult in a seller’s market, but such patience likely will pay off in the long run.

Be ready to compromise. Unless they have unlimited budgets, buyers often must compromise when purchasing a home. That’s especially true in a seller’s market with limited inventory. Buyers who need to buy a home must identify their needs versus their wants and recognize the likelihood that they will have to prioritize their needs.

Work with real estate agents. Some buyers might be tempted to go it alone, searching for and ultimately buying homes without the help of real estate agents. That can be a foolish move in a seller’s market, where inventory quickly disappears from the market. Veteran real estate agents have worked in buyer’s and seller’s markets, and buyers can use that experience to their advantage. In addition, real estate agents likely have access to houses before they appear on popular real estate websites, giving buyers who work with them a leg up in competitive markets.

Buying a home in a seller’s market can be a fast-moving, competitive process, but various strategies can ensure buyers still find great homes at great prices.

The Insiders: This article is sponsored by BuynSellwithMaryann.