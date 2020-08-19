Retirement planning conversations are broad in scope, and many decisions need to be made before taking the leap into retirement.

One element that creates the most uncertainty is when to file for Social Security retirement benefits. People have various opinions about this topic, and depending on whom you’re consulting with, you’ll hear a different argument every time. Do I file early, wait until full retirement age or delay until age 70? With several pros and cons to consider, you’ll want to make the choice that’s right for you.

Filing early at 62

The clear advantage of filing for Social Security benefits at 62 is that you start getting paid. A dollar today is always worth more than a dollar tomorrow or any point in the future. The primary disadvantage is that you will receive a 30% reduction in payments compared to what you would receive if you waited until your full retirement age. If you expect to live a long life, filing early could result in a lower lifetime benefit compared to waiting.

Will you continue to work? If you take Social Security and earn wages, you could increase the likelihood that your benefits will be taxed or even withheld. There are income limits for someone who is earning income or self-employment income and taking Social Security early. In 2020, the income limit is $18,240 unless you reach your full retirement age this year, in which case the limit is $48,600. There is no income limit once you reach your full retirement age.

Another advantage to filing early is that it provides an income source, so you might not need to tap your own savings and investments and can allow that money to grow. You’ll want evaluate market conditions to assess the opportunity cost of taking income now from Social Security and future investment prospects. Where would your dollars be most efficiently used?

If you have recently begun collecting Social Security and have changed your mind, you do have the ability to “undo” that decision. You’ll need to apply to withdraw your benefits and pay back what you’ve received. You have 12 months to apply for the withdrawal from the time you started getting benefits.

Filing at full retirement age or later

Delaying Social Security until your full retirement age (or even longer) can make sense for many people. I find that the idea of delaying payments is sometimes more of a mental hurdle than anything.

Each year you wait to collect, benefits increase by 8% until age 70. This is very generous considering such low interest rates and the uncertainty of the stock market. This strategy can be especially advantageous if you don’t need the income. Many retirees might be receiving pension payments, have spouses who earn incomes or have savings to help pay living expenses during the years they wait.

The disadvantage to delaying is the risk that you won’t live long enough to collect for the years you missed. According to Social Security Administration data, more people are delaying filing until their full retirement age. In the past, more 50% of filers would take their payments right away at 62. This is a positive change and shows that people are working longer and understanding the advantages of waiting.

The obvious truth is that none of us know when our last day on Earth will be. If we did, timing Social Security would be much easier. It is advantageous for everyone that Social Security has been organized to allow for flexibility in taking benefits, recognizing that everyone’s situation is different. Still, the complexity of all the options can be overwhelming. You’ll want to evaluate your cash flow needs, health, longevity, employment and other assets/income sources. Also, you might be eligible to file for multiple benefit types if you are married, divorced or a widow.

There’s no question that you will want to explore your options by calling, going online or visiting the Social Security office. The staff there is a resource but typically will not give financial advice, which is where your financial adviser could help with specific recommendations.

