Gardening enthusiasts have been thinking about their landscape plans throughout the winter and are eager to get their hands dirty once again. Whether gardeners are planning for edible crops or beautiful flowers, they must take time to make their soil amenable for planting. To establish hearty, durable plants, gardeners should focus on three tasks: addressing soil composition, cultivating and adding nutrients.

Soil composition

Many gardeners prefer growing a variety of plants. Such an approach requires taking inventory of the type of soil in the garden and making necessary modifications so different vegetables, herbs, shrubs and flowers get the nutrients they need. According to plant company Proven Winners, preparing the soil is an essential step to developing good roots.

Take a sample of the soil and examine it for content. If the soil is heavy on clay, too sandy, too dense or too loose, plants will have a hard time prospering. Work with a garden center to add the right amendments to enrich the soil. Using organic compost or manure as an amendment will also add nutrients to the soil.

Cultivation

Cultivating involves different steps, but removal of weeds, errant rocks, roots and other things is a good first step. Mother Earth News suggests working on garden soil when it is damp but not wet; otherwise, it can be messy and clumpy.

Use a digging fork or shovel to turn the soil lightly when it's mostly dry. Gentle tilling will open up the soil to nutritional amendments and relieve compaction from freezing temps and snow pressure. Tilling also helps with drainage and delivers oxygen to the roots. The DIY Network suggests turning over the soil at a depth of 12 inches -- about the depth of a spade. However, Earth Easy reports that existing garden beds have complex soil ecosystems, so merely top-dressing with compost or manure can be enough preparation for planting.

Gardeners can experiment to find the method that works best for their gardens.

Nutrition

Testing the pH and the levels of certain nutrients in the soil -- namely nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium -- will give gardeners an idea of other amendments that might be needed. Soils with a pH below 6.2 can benefit from the addition of lime several weeks before planting. Soil tests can determine how much fertilizer to add. Complete fertilizers will have equal amounts of nitrogen, phosphorous and potassium. Individual fertilizers can amend soil with only the needed nutritional elements.

Top-dressing empty beds with a layer of mulch or compost can prevent weed growth and preserve moisture until it is time to plant. If existing shrubs or plants are in garden beds, be careful not to disturb roots or dig too deeply.

Preparing garden beds takes some effort initially, but it is worth the work when plants flourish throughout the growing season.

