Spring is the time to plant summer-blooming bulbs, such as dahlias, gladiolas, lilies, caladiums, and elephant ears. Store bulbs in a cool, dry place until all danger of frost has passed, then it’s time to plant.
When to Plant
Exactly when you plant will depend on what planting zone you live in. According to GardenDesign.com, in colder climates such as USDA Zones 4 to 7, summer-flowering bulbs should be planted in mid to late spring (May to June), and in Zones 8 to 10, in early to mid-spring (late March to May).
How to Plant
The best resource for knowing how deep to plant your bulbs is the packaging they came in. In general, dig a hole that’s 2-3 times as deep as the bulb is tall. The pointy side of the bulb should face up, and the roots should face down. Give the bulbs a good watering. Continue watering whenever the soil is dry. Keep in mind that over-watering can cause the bulb to rot, so be sure to water only when the soil is dry.
Mind your Soil
Most bulbs need rich soil, so mix some compost into your soil for the best results, especially if your soil is heavy clay or has poor drainage. Loamy or slightly sandy soil is ideal.
Prevent Weeds
The best way to prevent weeds is to add 2-3 inches of mulch on top of your flowerbeds. Bulbs can easily grow up through the mulch. Weeds will have a more challenging time. Weed barrier fabric is not ideal for planting bulbs because it can prevent moisture from reaching the developing bulb's roots. If you must use weed barrier fabric, cut slits in the fabric at the site of each bulb.
Plant for Visual Effect
Consider when your flowers will bloom to provide blooms all season long. Different plants bloom at various times during the season. Others, such as sedum, daylilies, hosta, or bleeding heart, will repeatedly bloom until late fall or provide consistent, rich foliage. Mix up your plantings so that your flowerbeds provide visual interest all season long.
Consult Longfield Gardens’ Bloom Time Chart for Spring and Summer Bulbs at bit.ly/2KTQuQm to help you plan your flowerbeds.
The Insiders: This article is sponsored by K&W Greenery.