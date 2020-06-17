Forming a relationship with a financial advisor can be highly valuable for anyone who is focused on achieving their future financial goals. The tough question is, whom do you choose? I will admit that our industry does a good job of confusing people on who a financial advisor is and what it is that we do. In fact, I have gotten this question many times in my career! So, let me explain as simply as possible.

If you are like most people, at some point in your life you have hired an outside party to perform a task that you either didn’t want to do on your own or didn’t have the skills to do on your own. This is the basic definition of service. In my experience, I find that most people do not have an interest in the world of investments, insurance and taxes. These areas of life are some of the most important to manage, but also the most mundane. Do not let the mundane aspect trump the importance! If it does, these very crucial topics get ignored. Obtaining the services of a financial advisor allows you to delegate these responsibilities. Hallelujah!

Let’s take it one step further. Have you ever worked with someone to help you get better at something? Again, most of you have. Whether it be a high school sports coach, taking a gardening class, earning your college degree, or losing weight. There is now an entire industry dedicated toward life coaching! Working together with an “improvement” attitude also describes the relationship with a financial advisor. We serve as a source of accountability, help improve confidence and act as an idea generator for strategies you might not think of on your own.

Just like doctors and lawyers, many financial advisors have an area of specialty. This is good to know because you would not go to a cardiologist if you were looking to have ankle surgery. So, this points to the fact that you must do some research to find an expertise fit depending on what you are looking for. For example, some life insurance agents go by the title of financial advisor. But if you are nearing retirement and looking for suggestions on how to appropriately allocate your 401(k) and Social Security timing decisions, you should talk to someone who specializes in that area.

If you think you could benefit from working with a financial advisor, here are some key traits to look for:

• Credentials and affiliations: Do a background check! Typically, a financial advisor is regulated by FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) or the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). You can find detailed information online for an individual or firm at brokercheck.com or adviserinfo.sec.gov.

• Experience: An advisor who has many years experience under his or her belt has likely worked with clients from all walks of life and seen many situations like yours.

• Humility and an ability to listen: Financial advisors need to be in tune with the client’s needs, rather than putting their own interests first. Make note of your initial conversation and make sure your situation is the primary focus instead of immediate product solutions.

• Recommendations: Advisors who have a reliable track record likely have clients willing to vouch for them. Ask friends, family or coworkers for input on professionals they can speak highly of or personally work with.

• Continued learning: Advisors who have memberships or professional designations like the CFP® (certified financial planner) are committed to honing their craft and staying on top of changes in their field.

Finding a relationship with a trusted financial advisor can be one of the most paramount decisions of your financial life. Not everyone needs a financial advisor, but most people would benefit immensely with this type of guidance.

The views expressed represent the opinion of Uncommon Cents Investing. The views are subject to change and are not intended as a forecast or guarantee of future results. This material is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice and is not intended as an endorsement of any specific investment. Investing in equity securities involves risks, including the potential loss of principal. While equities may offer the potential for greater long-term growth than most debt securities, they generally have higher volatility. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles, or from economic or political instability in other nations. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investment advisory services offered through Uncommon Cents Investing, a registered investment adviser.

