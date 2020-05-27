If you have aging parents, friends or neighbors, you understand the value of stopping by their homes from time to time to bring conversation, a smile and, on occasion, groceries.

Your visits likely help in more ways than you think. Seemingly small favors, such as resetting clocks for daylight saving time, changing a smoke-detector battery, checking the refrigerator for expired food and taking out the trash help keep people comfortable in their homes, which is where they want to be.

However, over time, especially if your loved ones are showing signs of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, their need for small favors will grow. They might need someone to sort medications, refill prescriptions and drive them to medical appointments. They might need help around the house more often and more immediately. It’s not just a matter of comfort, but of safety.

Eventually, there’s a tipping point. Family and friends simply cannot be there as often as they’re needed, and they might lack the ability or comfort level to help with personal care, medication and meal prep. They feel guilty that they can’t do more, and the person who needs more help might feel anxious that he can’t manage his daily life with just occasional assistance.

If you or the person you love wants to stay safe and independent at home, hiring a trusted home care organization might be a good next step.

Here are nine signs that you or someone you love is ready for nonmedical, in-home support.

1. It has become difficult or exhausting to keep up with household chores, preparing meals and cleaning.

2. Loss of mobility, vision, hearing or memory has made it hard to care for yourself.

3. Using the shower or bathtub feels unsafe.

4. A fall or surgery requires help at home during recovery.

5. It’s a struggle to take needed medications as prescribed.

6. Driving has become difficult or scary.

7. Appointments are sometimes forgotten or missed because of a lack of transportation.

8. More company and conversation would be nice.

9. Occasional favors from family or friends do not provide enough help.

If those signs sound familiar, help is available. A professional in-home caregiver can assist with daily tasks such as:

• Personal care: showering, shaving and dressing.

• Medication reminders.

• Exercise support and diet monitoring.

• Housekeeping, laundry and meal prep.

• Grocery shopping and other errands.

• Companionship.

With the right kind of help, you or your loved ones can continue living at home safely and independently.

The Insiders: This article is sponsored by Age at Home by Agrace