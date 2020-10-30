Halloween celebrations will be different in 2020. The global pandemic has made activities such as trick-or-treating riskier than usual, and many parents figure they’ll keep kids home this Halloween.

It is hard to envision a Halloween without kids gathering together to go from house to house searching for candy. But celebrants should know there's still fun to be had, even if that fun is not in person with fellow vampires, witches and pirates.

Halloween 2020 can be as unique as families are willing to make the event. Here are some fun ways to celebrate a holiday that might feature little in-person interaction with other costumed ghouls and goblins.

· Get dressed up for video chats. While social-distancing measures might discourage large gatherings, they should not discourage people from wearing costumes. Parents can organize a group Zoom call with their children's classmates and encourage everyone on the call to wear costumes – including moms and dads.

· Create a Halloween candy hunt. Take a cue from Easter celebrations and organize a Halloween candy hunt in the backyard. Kids can get dressed up and search the property for all the usual spoils. Parents of school-age children can add an extra twist by making the Halloween candy search a scavenger hunt, complete with clues and candies hidden in decorative scarecrows and jack-o'-lanterns.

· Throw a hospital hero-themed Halloween party. Traditional Halloween masks don't typically cover noses or mouths, which renders them ineffective protection against COVID-19. A small, socially-distanced party that both honors local hospital workers and celebrates their work can be a fun way to celebrate this Halloween. Organizers can encourage participants to dress up as doctors, nurses, orderlies and other hospital workers, making sure attendees wear masks that cover their noses and mouths and fit snugly on their faces. Each attendee can provide a small donation that can be used to buy meals for local hospital workers.

· Bake your own Halloween treats. If kids aren't going door-to-door this Halloween, parents can organize holiday-themed baking sessions to whip up homemade treats for youngsters. Participants can decorate the baked goods with Halloween colors and imagery, and then drop off the finished products at each other's homes. Treats can then be opened and enjoyed over a Zoom call that includes all participants.

Halloween celebrations may be different this year, but they can still be memorable for everyone.

