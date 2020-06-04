Landscaping styles vary significantly from house to house. Some homeowners prefer water features on their properties, while others focus on flower combinations that would be the envy of a botanical garden. Regardless of those preferences, lawn and garden enthusiasts who want to make their properties as idyllic as possible should depend on mulch to help them accomplish that goal.

Mulch helps soil retain moisture, which promotes strong, healthy flowers, plants, trees and shrubs. And because the soil beneath mulch retains more moisture than unprotected soil, homeowners won't have to spend as much time watering mulched landscapes. That saves time and water, which can be a significant benefit in areas prone to drought or during especially hot summers.

Mulch also helps suppress weeds, which ensures that all that hard work needed to create an eye-catching garden won't be compromised by unwanted intruders.

Mulching seems like a simple task, and it can be. But that does not mean homeowners won’t make mistakes. Here are a few common mulching mistakes to avoid as lawn and garden season hits full swing.

· Not enough mulch: Mulch is ineffective when spread too thin. The Virginia Cooperative Extension at Virginia Tech and Virginia State University recommends applying mulch no less than 2 inches deep. Anything less than that will be ineffective at preventing weed growth and retaining soil moisture, and that means homeowners will need to water more often.

· Poorly located mulch: Don’t place mulch too close to plant stems or tree trunks. When mulch crowds a plant, the plant tissue gets too wet and becomes vulnerable to disease and insect infestation.

· Failing to mulch to the drip line: The drip line of a tree is the outermost circumference of the tree's canopy from which water drips onto the ground. The Extension recommends mulching to the drip line of a plant or tree, which ensures it will get the most out of the mulch. Mulching to the drip line also minimizes competition from grass, leading to stronger plants and trees.

· Failing to weed before mulching: If weeds are not removed before mulching, the mulch provides the same healthy growing environment for weeds that homeowners are trying to create for plants and trees.

Mulching benefits a landscape in myriad ways, especially when homeowners apply it properly.

