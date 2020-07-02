A thriving backyard garden requires homeowners to take steps to ensure the garden has the best environment in which to grow.

The right tools and components, including trowels, rakes, soil amendments and fertilizer, help gardeners create beautiful spaces. But it's also important to make pollinators feel welcome in the garden.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that one-third of all agricultural output depends on pollinators. Such insects and animals are vital to the production of healthy crops grown for food, fibers, edible oils, medicines and other products, the agency says. Pollinators also are essential for maintaining habitats and ecosystems that many wild animals rely on for food and shelter.

The U.S. Forest Service says that, without pollinators, the human race and all of Earth's terrestrial ecosystems would not survive.

Bees, butterflies, beetles, birds and bats are all pollinators, according to the Pollinator Partnership, an organization that works to protect pollinators and their habitats across North America. These animals and insects travel from plant to plant, carrying pollen from the male part of one flower to the female part of another flower. Successful pollination produces large, flavorful fruits.

Here are some ways to maintain healthy pollinator habitats:

· Consider the soil and types of plants that will thrive in an area before choosing what to plant. Fix drainage issues and plant with sunlight in mind.

· Vary the colors and shapes of plants to attract a greater array of pollinators. Plant flowers close to vegetable gardens to attract pollinators.

· Group plants together to lure pollinators more effectively.

· Select plants that flower at different times of the year so nectar and pollen sources are available year-round.

· Whenever possible, choose native plants.

· Avoid using pesticides.

· Provide a water source for pollinators, such as a shallow dish with half-submerged stones for perching.

Pollinators are essential for gardens, whether those gardens are commercial operations or small backyard plots. Gardeners should allow pollinators to share their spaces and be mindful of behaviors that can threaten their survival.

The Insiders: This article is sponsored by K&W Greenery