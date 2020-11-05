Poinsettias are synonymous with the holiday season. These colorful plants brighten up homes with their vibrant hues of red, white and pink, making them a traditional holiday decoration many people cannot be without.

While they're most visible during the winter holidays, poinsettias actually prefer warm weather. Poinsettias are native to Central America and originally flourished in an area of southern Mexico. The Aztecs used the plant for decorative and medicinal purposes.

The poinsettia might have remained a regional plant if not for the efforts of Joel Roberts Poinsett, who was the first U.S. ambassador to Mexico under President James Madison. Poinsett, who would later found the Smithsonian Institution, loved botany and became enamored with the brilliant red plants he saw in Mexico. Eventually, he began growing the plants at his home in South Carolina, and friends and others soon coveted them.

Poinsettias’s elegance and signature vibrant colors make people want to preserve their plants beyond New Year’s Day. That’s possible with the right care, experts say. Here are some tips, courtesy of Mother Nature's Network, Habersham Gardens, Oregon Live and Phoenix Flower Shops, to keep poinsettias thriving past the holiday season.

· Start with healthy plants that have full leaves, bracts and deep colors.

· Poinsettias do best when the temperature is between 65 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit. Temperatures below that or drafts from cold windows can cause leaves to drop.

· Position the plant in a room that gets indirect sunlight for at least six hours per day. If direct sunlight is unavoidable, diffuse the light with a sheer curtain.

· Poinsettias need well-drained soil. Overwatering or allowing roots to sit in wet soil can cause the leaves to fall off prematurely. Water thoroughly only when the pot looks dry. In households with temperatures around 70 degrees, the plant should be watered about once a week.

· Fertilize the plant after the blooming season with a balanced, all-purpose fertilizer.

· Try placing poinsettias in or near a bathroom, as they prefer high humidity.

It might be possible to get a poinsettia to rebloom during the next season. Allow the poinsettia to dry out a little more in spring. In May, cut about four inches from each stem to produce a lush, full plant during the coming winter. The plant can be moved outside in June and during the summer, but keep it away from direct sunlight. Bring the poinsettia back indoors beginning in October. Ensure the plant gets at least 12 hours of darkness per day for around eight weeks in October and November. That will help it develop a deep hue and bloom on time for Christmas.

The Insiders: This article is sponsored by K & W Greenery