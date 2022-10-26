The consequences of climate change are starting to have tangible effects on ecosystems and human lives worldwide. A report from the First Street Foundation outlines how, in as little as three decades, one-third of U.S. residents will live in areas that will experience dangerously high heat.
High carbon emissions and extreme accumulation of waste are major contributors. Studies have estimated that the world’s oceans contain nearly 51 trillion pieces of plastic. This pollution has had catastrophic consequences for marine life; however, humans are at risk too. Microplastics have been found in our drinking water and our food, and the long-term effects of ingesting them are still uncertain. On top of that, the carbon emissions generated by producing new plastics after discarding old ones accelerate the impact of climate change.
World leaders, corporations, and individuals need to do many things to solve this crisis. One thing you can start doing today to reduce waste, consumption, and, by extension, carbon emissions, is upcycling.
Defining Upcycling
Upcycling is a practice that encourages people to breathe new life into old, potentially discarded items rather than throwing them away. It is a creative, fun way to repurpose your old things into improved, useful ones. Whether it’s something needing a repair or renovation or a product that you no longer use and want to transform into something functional, upcycling is environmentally friendly and financially beneficial.
While trashing old items can contribute to ocean pollution, buying new things can have a more severe impact on the environment. Creating and gathering the raw materials for new items results in excess carbon emissions. That may be from the carbon emitted in creating plastics or the energy used by the machinery and equipment involved in collecting and processing other materials like timber, metals, or stone. Transporting those raw materials to refineries and assembly lines adds still more emissions. More emissions result from when the item is shipped, sometimes halfway around the world, to put on the market.
So, upcycling does not simply prevent waste. It encourages people to buy used or get crafty with what they already have rather than participate in wasteful consumerism.
Upcycling Ideas
The easiest way to start upcycling is by buying from businesses that practice upcycling. Additionally, donate them to an upcycling store or thrift shop rather than throw away your old things. This decision is an excellent option for people who want to play a role in solving the climate crisis but don’t have time for DIY upcycling projects.
For people with more time on their hands or who may be looking for a new hobby, here are some ideas to get you started and inspired to do your own upcycling.
Old Jars and Bottles
Old glass jars and bottles are wonderfully versatile. You can use them as storage containers for bulk foods, drink glasses, vases, pots for your plants, candle holders, lamp shades, and so much more.
Storage
Many old items convert easily into utilitarian storage containers. Old cans can become silverware holders. Old bowls can become soil beds for houseplants and homegrown herbs. Old tables and chairs can become shelves with just some light carpentry.
Decor
Another easy upcycling practice is turning old things into new decorations. If you like art or have been wanting to get more crafty, why not try to create sculptures with your old stuff? Your junk drawer full of old wired headphones, power chords, and wires could become some modern-art knitting project. Your old tin cans could be the base for an animal sculpture. Your old boxes may turn into coasters for your coffee table.
Upcycling is a skill and takes some practice. But with time, you will start seeing the world in a whole new way. Old items won’t look the same to you as they do to everyone else-you’ll see not what they are but what they can become. With the right mindset, every product has the potential to morph into something more beautiful or valuable.