If you love your morning cup of coffee and enjoy the convenience of a single-serve coffee maker like Keurig or Nespresso, you’re not alone. In 2020,27 percent of all coffee drinkers relied on these machines to deliver their perfect blend. However, single-use plastic coffee pods are bad for the environment. If you toss the capsules into the trash, they end up in landfills, where they’ll eventually release toxins that pollute land and oceans and kill marine life.
To combat this problem, some companies are making sustainable pod options. However, not all coffee pods are environmentally-friendly - some recycling centers don’t process them, and if you don’t recycle them properly, you can ruin an entire recycling collection.
One thing you can do to help the planet is to use eco-friendly coffee pod alternatives.
Understanding the Plastic Pollution Problem
Plastic pollution is a global crisis. According to data from theGeneva Environment Network, 275 million tons of plastic waste is produced annually, and up to 12 million tons of it leaks into oceans. If the status quo persists, by 2050, the planet’s oceans will house more plastic than fish.
Most single-use plastic items won’t break down for thousands of years. So, things like disposable water bottles, plastic utensils, plastic straws, and plastic coffee pods end up in landfills and release toxins or break down into microplastics then seep into the ocean. Sadly, marine creatures unwittingly ingest them and die of malnutrition because there’s no room in their bellies for life-sustaining food.
Thus, it’s vital to stop using single-use plastics in every way possible - this includes recognizing the environmental impact of plastic coffee pods and embracing some eco-friendly alternatives.
Use a Podless Single-Serve Coffee Maker
If single-serve coffee is what you crave, there are many brewing machines to fit your space, function, and budgetary needs. For example, theHamilton Beach Scoop Single Serve Coffee Maker brews your coffee via a reusable mesh filter basket that also functions as a scoop. It brews an 8-oz cup in under 90 seconds, boasts an automatic shutoff, and comes in sleek stainless steel.
By comparison, theNinja Specialty Coffee Maker produces six different brew sizes from a single cup to a half or full carafe. The machine churns out rich coffeehouse-style blends without a pod and features a nifty fold-away frother. Check out these brewing systems at Amazon or browse online for other podless brewing systems.
Switch to Compostable, Reusable, or Biodegradable Pods
Another simple way to help solve the plastic pollution problem is to switch to compostable, reusable, or biodegradable coffee pods. Compostable coffee pods will ultimately benefit the Earth instead of polluting it by fertilizing your soil.
Reusable pods, such as these, work with many Keurig models as well as Breville, Cuisinart, and Mr. Coffee. Similarly, award-winning brandEkobrew doubles as a reusable coffee pod and filter. Just add your favorite blend, brew, rinse, and reuse.
Whatever variety you choose, you need to make sure the pod is compatible with your coffee brewing machine.
Recycle Coffee Pods Instead of Pitching Them
Keurig committed to making100 percent of K-Cup pods recyclable by the end of 2020. The new eco-friendly pods are made of existing polypropylene and come in green packaging with the #5 plastic recycling symbol. To recycle them properly, just follow thestep-by-step instructions on the package or Keurig’s website. One major caveat is that some communities are not yet recycling them, so check with your local recycling facility before adding them to your bin.
By comparison, Nespresso pods are aluminum and are 100 percent recyclable. The company also hosts its own free Nespresso-UPS recycling program in which customers can take used capsules to over 88,000 UPSdrop-off locations or any Nespresso Boutique.
Overall, as you enjoy your coffee each morning, remember to be kind to the planet - either ditch the pod altogether or use an eco-friendly alternative!