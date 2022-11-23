50-1
Buy Now

If you love your morning cup of coffee and enjoy the convenience of a single-serve coffee maker like Keurig or Nespresso, you’re not alone. In 2020,27 percent of all coffee drinkers relied on these machines to deliver their perfect blend. However, single-use plastic coffee pods are bad for the environment. If you toss the capsules into the trash, they end up in landfills, where they’ll eventually release toxins that pollute land and oceans and kill marine life.

To combat this problem, some companies are making sustainable pod options. However, not all coffee pods are environmentally-friendly - some recycling centers don’t process them, and if you don’t recycle them properly, you can ruin an entire recycling collection.

50-2
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you