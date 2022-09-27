A discarded plastic bottle lies on a beach
Watching waves roll into a sandy shore against a backdrop of the deep blue ocean or the vast Great Lakes is breathtaking. Seeing trash clutter and pollute those pristine coastlines reminds us of our detrimental effect on earth's natural wonders. We share a responsibility to keep these treasures clean and beautiful for other creatures and our future generations.

Volunteering at a beach cleanup is a great way to give back to the community, prevent pollution, and keep public and private beaches debris-free. It also helps preserve birds, fish, and marine creatures' natural habitat.

Women's Wellness is presented by Janesville Transit Authority.

