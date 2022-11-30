46-1
Today’s eco-conscious youth, such as teen activist Greta Thunberg, are raising awareness about climate change and holding themselves and others accountable for environmental stewardship. Whether doing a school strike for sustainability, planting trees for Arbor Day, or organizing a park cleanup, these young climate change warriors are acting now to protect the planet.

The future looks bright for those looking to turn their passion for the environment into a career. The World Economic Forum notes new climate policies and commitments will spawn millions of new jobs over the next decade. To shift towards a green economy, however, green skills are essential.

