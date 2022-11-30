Today’s eco-conscious youth, such as teen activist Greta Thunberg, are raising awareness about climate change and holding themselves and others accountable for environmental stewardship. Whether doing a school strike for sustainability, planting trees for Arbor Day, or organizing a park cleanup, these young climate change warriors are acting now to protect the planet.
The future looks bright for those looking to turn their passion for the environment into a career. The World Economic Forum notes new climate policies and commitments will spawn millions of new jobs over the next decade. To shift towards a green economy, however, green skills are essential.
Obtaining a degree in an environmental field will equip up-and-coming eco-focused professionals with the knowledge and training to positively impact the Earth. Here’s a look at five excellent college majors and careers young climate change warriors can pursue to find climate change.
Environmental Engineering
A Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Engineering prepares graduates to pursue careers that develop solutions to environmental issues in public and environmental health. Focus areas include waste management, water treatment, air pollution control, water pollution control, and climate change. Courses include microbiology, geology, waste management, hydrology, and more.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), environmental engineers design systems for municipal and industrial water supplies. Some of them study how to minimize the effects of climate change, acid rain, carbon emissions, and more.
Typical environmental engineering jobs include environmental engineer, environmental consultant, water treatment plant operator, natural resource specialist, and more.
Environmental Science
Graduates with a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science will develop solutions for multiple environmental issues. Some colleges might offer variations of this degree, such as Environmental Science and Policy or Environmental Science and Sustainability. The multidisciplinary curriculum incorporates biology, physics, geology, scientific methodology principles, and more. Environmental Science is a broad field. Students often choose a focus area like Energy Conservation, Renewable Energy, Earth Systems, and more.
According to BLS, environmental scientists and specialists evaluate environmental impacts on human health as well as human impacts on ecosystems. An environmental scientist does pollution cleanup, environmental risk assessment, consulting, and environmental data collection and analysis.
Common environmental science jobs include environmental scientist, researcher, industrial ecologist, environmental health and safety specialist, and climate change analyst.
Sustainable Agriculture
Agriculture is a multi-billion-dollar industry that makes a massive impact on the environment. Obtaining a degree in sustainable agriculture enables graduates to pursue careers that develop, implement, and help regulate sustainable farming solutions for animals and crops.
Degrees in sustainable agriculture vary in title and focus. The USDA Sustainable Agriculture Education and Training Directory include:
- Agricultural and Environmental Systems (B.S.)
- Agricultural and Environmental Systems (B.S.) with a concentration in sustainable land and food systems
- Agricultural and Food Systems (B.S.) with a major in organic and sustainable agriculture
Courses in this field of study include animal science, chemistry, crop growth and development, organic farming and gardening, and microeconomics.
Common agricultural careers include animal scientist, food scientist and technologist, and soil and plant specialist. All these jobs can consist of scientists focusing on developing or implementing sustainable practices and solutions. For example, the BLS projects an increasing need for animal scientists to research sustainable farming methods, especially in livestock production.
Meteorology
A B.S. in Meteorology or Atmospheric Science prepares graduates to conduct weather-related environmental research. These professionals will also direct and advise how communities respond to severe weather events like tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, droughts, and more.
Meteorology and atmospheric science curriculum are math-intensive. Students will take meteorology-specific courses, physics, and multiple levels of statistics, geometry, and calculus.
Meteorologists and atmospheric scientists use specialized, advanced instruments and computers. They also study weather patterns to determine how climate change impacts the Earth.
According to the BLS, atmospheric scientists collect and analyze data to understand global warming. Hydrologists and government bodies team with them to study how climate change impacts water supplies.
Job specialties in this field include atmospheric chemist, broadcast meteorologist, climatologist, climate scientist, research meteorologist, and weather forecaster.
Environmental Law
Environmental lawyers take a stand for the planet and fight to enforce laws that combat climate change.
Entering this field is a lengthy process. It requires a bachelor’s degree in any discipline and a JD. Popular pre-law college majors include English, history, and political science. Students study all forms of law in law school but can choose a specialty, such as Environmental law.
Environmental lawyers can fight companies, institutions, and organizations in court that fail to comply with environmental laws and regulations. They can also advise clients like waste disposal companies or government agencies on ways to comply with environmental regulations and laws. Environmental lawyers can also team with nonprofits to help enact positive changes in the business sector that combat climate change.
Tomorrow’s climate change advocates have many college major options to achieve their environmental career goals. Matching interests such as math, science, or law will help students find a rewarding job that makes a difference for the Earth.
