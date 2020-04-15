This year has been no fun for investors. The spiral of coronavirus spilled over onto the stock market like my toddler trying to pour his own milk: pretty shaky and ending in a mess.

March was quite volatile and marked the official end of the 11-year bull market. Don’t be surprised; it had to end at some point. Markets are not the enemy. They go in cycles. Sometimes up and sometimes down. The real enemy: human emotion and fearful decision-making.

Behavioral finance is a term that describes the influence of psychology on money and investing. It’s times like these when I’m reminded of its negative impact. I’ve outlined some common “brain traps” and ways to work around them.

Recency Bias

This is the tendency to be easily influenced by recent news or events. It causes us to react in the short-term regardless if your investing strategy is long term in nature.

Tip: Take time to reflect on how the recent decline in the market has affected your life. Consider the time you have until you need to access your investments. Also, think about all your income sources that aren’t impacted by the market. You might find you’re in better shape than you thought.

Loss Aversion

This principle suggests that the weight of potential penalties is greater than potential rewards. It’s no secret that the stock market involves short-term risk, but we forget that!

Tip: If it’s difficult for you to see short-term losses on your investments, don’t check in on them any more often than you normally would. Remember why you are investing and the goals you have for that money. It might help to look at old statements and see the progress made to remember previous gains.

Anchoring

This describes the tendency to focus on a single piece of information to make future decisions. Right now, coronavirus is the anchor! It is unknown what larger impact it could have on the overall economy and markets.

Tip: Don’t rely on a single source for news and information and jump to conclusions. Recent market activity has been event-driven, and although our situation is evolving daily, history tells us that there are many more positive years than negative years when investing.

Finally, we have had many conversations with our clients about the current environment, and our message has been straightforward. Although times are uncertain and scary, it doesn’t change long-term planning and investing. It’s hard to predict what will happen next. We could continue to see more volatility, and the situation could get much worse, but markets will eventually rebound.

Warren Buffet once said, “The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect.” It’s only human to feel emotions when it comes to money, but it’s not always wise to act.

The views expressed represent the opinion of Uncommon Cents Investing. The views are subject to change and are not intended as a forecast or guarantee of future results. This material is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice and is not intended as an endorsement of any specific investment. Investing in equity securities involves risks, including the potential loss of principal. While equities may offer the potential for greater long-term growth than most debt securities, they generally have higher volatility. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles, or from economic or political instability in other nations. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investment Advisory services offered through Uncommon Cents Investing, a Registered Investment Adviser.

