As if 2020 hasn’t been exciting enough, the next hurdle to jump awaits less than two months from now: the presidential election.

There is so much anticipation - and angst among some - about what the future will look like if President Donald Trump is re-elected or if the tides change and Democratic challenger Joe Biden takes office. No matter what, our nation will continue to evolve. There will be policy changes, new regulations and laws, and then in four years, we will find ourselves in an election cycle all over again, wondering who the next president will be.

One thing I know for a fact is that markets hate uncertainty. Uncertainty creates volatility, and that is when we might see a stock market that looks and acts more like a roller coaster than a steady cruise uphill. What happens is that investors can be tempted to act on emotions as they try to predict what will happen in the future. That is almost always a mistake. Short-term predictions can have a huge impact on long-term investment returns.

So how do elections affect stock market performance? Is there cause for concern regarding your investments as you head to the polls? History can help paint a picture as to what to expect.

Looking back at monthly stock market returns since 1926 and pinpointing election months, the data suggests that returns fall within normal performance ranges compared to non-election months. Also, looking at annual performance in an election year, the S&P 500 Index has seen more positive performance years than negative. Information analyzed from 1945 to 2016 (18 election years) by First Trust Portfolios and Morningstar/Ibbotson Associates concludes that:

• 82% of election years provided positive performance.

• Over the 18 election years, the Republican and Democratic parties had nine years each of winning the presidency.

• The average total return on the S&P 500 the year in which a Democrat took office was 13.97%.

• The average total return on the S&P 500 the year in which a Republican took office was 6.05%.

• The average historical return of an election year was 10%, essentially matching average total returns of non-election years.

Another interesting conclusion drawn from data produced by the investment management company BlackRock, and published this year by Forbes.com, is that since 1928, stock markets performed better during years when an incumbent president was elected. That could be because of increased uncertainty as a new administration steps in, although many factors drive the market, most of which are not political in nature.

Of course, past performance does not predict the future, but this information should help put short-term election worries into long-term perspective.

If you have developed and understand your investment strategy, you should not need to change anything because of an election. The markets might fluctuate, but that’s normal. Headlines and hype are supposed to grab your attention. Take what you read and hear with a grain of salt. You can control many aspects of your financial life, and that is where your focus should be. Do not let an election year derail you! We’ve been here before, and markets are likely to prevail.

The views expressed represent the opinion of Uncommon Cents Investing. The views are subject to change and are not intended as a forecast or guarantee of future results. This material is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice and is not intended as an endorsement of any specific investment. Investing in equity securities involves risks, including the potential loss of principal. While equities may offer the potential for greater long-term growth than most debt securities, they generally have higher volatility. International investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles, or from economic or political instability in other nations. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investment Advisory services offered through Uncommon Cents Investing, a Registered Investment Adviser.

The Insiders: This article is sponsored by Uncommon Cents Investing.