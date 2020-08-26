Physical activity and proper diet and nutrition can help people ages 50 and older maintain their physical health. But people also need ways to preserve their brain health to prevent or delay the cognitive decline that affects millions of seniors across the globe.

It's easy to overlook the importance of keeping the brain healthy. However, a decline in brain function can result in poor concentration, memory loss and a host of other issues. Sometimes, by the time symptoms present themselves, it might be too late to reverse the damage.

Research suggests that a combination of nutrition and mental, social and physical activities might have a greater positive impact on brain health than any single activity. Harvard Medical School studies also state that volunteering, caring for others and pursuing hobbies can benefit the brains of older adults.

A study published in the Archives of General Psychiatry found participants who reported higher levels of purpose in life exhibited superior cognitive function despite the accumulation of abnormal protein deposits (amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles) in the brain, a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease. Having a purpose also might help those who do not have Alzheimer's disease.

In addition to the above suggestions, those who want to boost their brain health should consider these strategies:

· Start exercising the brain early on. A study published in 2012 in the British Medical Journal examined cognitive function in people ages 45 to 70. Researchers found evidence of cognitive decline in the 45-year-old participants as well as the older participants. It's never too early to put a brain health plan into motion.

· Read more books. Reading can expose people to new vocabulary and scenarios that promote a stronger brain and recall ability. Enrolling in an educational course online or at a local college or community center also might be beneficial.

· Exercise at home. Several studies suggest an association between physical activity and reduced risk of cognitive decline. That could be because exercise elevates heart rate, which means more blood is being pumped to the brain and body.

· Supplement with DHA. DHA is an omega-3 fatty acid that is dominant in the brain. Adhere to a Mediterranean diet, which is generally high in natural sources of omega-3, including fish and mono-unsaturated fats from olives, olive oil, nuts and seeds. Supplements also might help, but people should consult with their doctors about which products to take.

· Challenge the mind. Both men and women can engage in challenging activities that stray from their routines. Puzzles, strategic games, jigsaw puzzles or difficult hobbies all can benefit the brain.

· Keep a close-knit group of friends. Regular conversation and (physically distant) social interaction should be key components of any brain health wellness plan.

Slowing cognitive decline and promoting better brain health should be a priority not just for seniors, but for adults of all ages.

