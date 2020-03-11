Homeownership is a dream for many people. In fact, many consider buying a home to be a major life accomplishment.
Various factors determine the attractiveness of a home. While some are shared among all homebuyers, others might be unique to individual buyers. Those new to the real estate arena should consider these factors as they search for a new place to call home.
1: Property taxes Property taxes can greatly affect the cost of living in a particular home. The real estate company RedFin says property taxes generally are levied by each county, and a tax bill includes taxes paid to school districts, technical colleges, municipalities and the county. Property taxes often are figured into a monthly mortgage payment, and how high (or low) the taxes are can make or break a budget.
When calculating an affordable mortgage payment, be sure to include property taxes in your estimate.
2: Job security/availability The financial resource Fortune Builder advises considering your job security before taking the homeownership plunge. Before committing to an investment as substantial as a home, ensure that you will have a job for the foreseeable future. Similarly, if you are relocating for job prospects, verify that the new location has a thriving job market.
3: Local schools For potential homeowners with children or those planning to have them, the quality of area schools should merit significant consideration. Research school rankings and reviews, but know that rankings can change.
American Family Insurance suggests looking at the school district budget history in communities you’re considering to see if residents prioritize funding for education. This can be a measure of how important education is in a given community.
4: Commute times Homeownership involves both lifestyle and financial decisions. Calculate the time it will take to travel to and from work when considering a certain community or neighborhood.
Find out if mass transit exists and what options are available for off-hour travel needs.
5: Lifestyle options Quality nightlife, arts and history, community events, proximity to cultural centers or cities, and other factors are also at play in choosing a home. Make sure your new community allows you to enjoy the things you’re passionate about.
Buying a home involves considering the various factors that can affect your budget and quality of life. Weighing those factors in advance will ensure that you buy the right home for you.
The Insiders: This article is sponsored by BuynSellwithMaryann.