Spring is the busiest and best season to sell a home, according to Realtor.com.

Yes, a good home can find a buyer any time of year, but homeowners will find the strongest buyer pool in spring and into summer. The reasons for that are varied. Many parents prefer to move when their children are out of school, for example, and buyers like to move when the weather is most accommodating.

Because spring is such a popular selling time, homeowners who want to put their homes on the market should use winter as an opportunity to prepare. These tips can help homeowners during the pre-selling preparation process.

1. Address the exterior.

Winter can be harsh on a home’s exterior, so as winter winds die down, homeowners who want to sell their homes should address anything that might negatively affect their curb appeal.

A study of homes in Greenville, S.C., by researchers at Clemson University found that the value of homes with landscapes that were upgraded from “good” to “excellent” increased by 6% to 7%. If there’s money in the budget, a homeowner can hire professional landscapers to fix problematic landscaping or address any issues that arose over the winter. Those with green thumbs can tackle such projects on their own, but hiring professionals is akin to staging inside a home and could boost the purchase price.

2. Conquer interior clutter.

Clutter has a way of accumulating over the winter, when people tend to spend more time indoors. And just as buyers are impressed by curb appeal, they are turned off by clutter.

Homeowners who want to sell in spring won’t have the luxury of waiting to do their spring cleaning, so they should start clearing out clutter over the winter – and even resolve to prevent its accumulation in the first place. The Appraisal Institute suggests decluttering before appraisers visit, and the same approach can be taken with open houses. Like appraisers, buyers see cluttered homes as less valuable, and such homes give the impression that they are not well maintained.

3. Eliminate odors.

A home’s inhabitants grow accustomed to odors that circulate throughout the house. That means pet odors, for instance, might not smell as strong to a home’s residents as they do to guests and prospective buyers.

And because windows tend to stay closed in winter, interior odors can be even stronger come late-winter than they are during the rest of the year.

A thorough cleaning of the house, including vacuuming and removal of accumulated pet hair, can help remove odors. In the weeks before an open house, pet owners should bathe their pets more frequently, using a shampoo that promotes healthy skin so pet dander is not as prevalent. Opening windows when the weather permits also helps, allowing more fresh air to circulate in the house.

Spring is a popular and potentially lucrative time to sell a home, and homeowners who spend winter preparing their homes for the market likely will reap even greater rewards.

The Insiders: This article is sponsored by BuynSellwithMaryann