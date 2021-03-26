JANESVILLE
The Janesville Youth Baseball and Softball Association, along with Janesville Youth Football, are the backbone for youth sports in the city.
Kids have the opportunity to participate in a variety of team sports, starting in second grade with T-ball or flag football and running through eighth grade. Summer tournament travel teams are available in both baseball and softball, while middle-schoolers playing football have a chance to compete in the Dane County League and travel out of town for games.
The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 baseball and softball seasons, but football completed its fall 2020 season with few COVID-19-related concerns.
So what’s in store for 2021?
Both organizations are moving ahead with plans for full seasons. JYF will kick off its season in spring with a 7-on-7 passing league for seventh- and eighth-graders, while JYBSA is currently registering kids for its spring/summer leagues.
Without a 2020 season, JYBSA lost about $100,000. The nonprofit’s yearly operating costs are incurred despite not having a season. Maintaining fields, insurance, payroll taxes and general operations costs are all included in yearly expenses.
“COVID killed us,” association President Doug Madsen said. “So we’ve got to do whatever we can to try and keep the program afloat, and that may require some changes.
“We’ve already expanded the number of tournaments we plan on hosting. We’ll keep plugging along and do what’s necessary.”
Strict COVID-19 guidelines made it impossible to play any JYBSA games in Janesville last summer. A few traveling teams played games outside Rock County and were able to practice at the Youth Sports Complex, but games weren’t allowed.
JYBSA also will lose money this season because Janesville Craig and Parker’s softball teams will play their home games this spring at Dawson Ball Field and not at the Youth Sports Complex. Madsen estimates that’s about a $17,000 loss for JYBSA because the Janesville School District paid to play at the Youth Sports Complex.
School district officials said the move to Dawson was designed to give Parker and Craig more flexibility in rescheduling games this spring. With a shortened season and a schedule that could change daily, being able to play at Dawson provides more flexibility for games that were postponed and could be made up on a different date.
Madsen said JYBSA expects participation numbers to be good for T-ball, Little League and softball, but he worries that there might not be a Babe Ruth League, which is for boys ages 13 to 15. He said COVID-19 is not the main problem for the Babe Ruth League, but rather boys choosing to participate on club teams outside the city.
“Kids are leaving our program, and that hurts because it’s one of the best ones in the state,” Madsen said. “I look at the Blomgren brothers or a Jordan Bailey—all those kids that stayed in our program and got to play in a World Series in Babe Ruth.
“We’ve got some great tournaments lined up already for this summer, and we’ll have some very good teams coming in.”
Janesville Youth Football was one of the few youth leagues in the state to offer a 2020 fall schedule, and the move paid off. Seasons were completed starting with the flag football league and running through eighth grade.
President Trever Brandenburg said the season had one COVID-19 cancellation in all the leagues combined.
“We had a player on an out-of-town team get COVID, so they had to cancel a Saturday game,” Brandenburg said. “We immediately found a replacement team to come play.
“There might’ve been a couple of kids that had to sit out a game for contact tracing reasons, but really, we didn’t have any problems. We took the proper precautions and certainly put the health of the kids first and foremost.”
Janesville YMCA ratcheting up programs
The YMCA of Northern Rock County was not immune to the effects of COVID-19.
The nonprofit was forced to cancel the majority of its youth sports activities for 2020 back in March.
It also was forced to eliminate the sports programs director and aquatics director positions.
“Those were very important positions, and the decision to eliminate them was a very difficult one,” said Penny Tahtinen, YMCA youth development director. “But due to the fact that we weren’t able to run any organized activities because of the mandates in place, the board had no choice.”
In late December, the YMCA began its first of two Winter Skills and Drills sessions for basketball and volleyball. Tahtinen said more than 50 kids are participating in the basketball skills session, with more likely to sign up for the second session. The second session will include indoor soccer, gymnastics and dodgeball. The gymnastics skills session is already full and has a waiting list, she said.
Kids are required to wear masks at all times inside the YMCA and are allowed to bring one parent.
“I’ve heard from so many parents on how great it is that their kids are back to being active and socializing once again,” Tahtinen said. “And since the first winter session started back in December, we haven’t had a single case of COVID among our participants.”
Although team competition won’t take place until the Rock County Public Health Department lifts many of its outdoor gathering restrictions, the YMCA plans on a full summer outdoor activities schedule.
Among the sports being offered will be soccer, T-ball, baseball and indoor swim lessons.
Tahtinen hopes that by summer, enough restrictions will be lifted to return to team competition in several sports.