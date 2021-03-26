Finding a way to bill insurance companies for telehealth services has increased health care systems’ ability to offer more virtual appointments, a practice that likely will remain long after the coronavirus pandemic is over.
Many people expect their health care services to be billed directly to their insurance providers, and that had not been possible until changes were made at the federal level in 2020, said Danielle Mitchell, a physician at Dean Medical Group-Janesville East.
The pandemic was a catalyst for making virtual health services more widely available, including via smartphone apps. The practice will continue to have advantages long after the pandemic subsides and people can use in-person services again, Mitchell said.
When the pandemic hit, providers began meeting with patients virtually more often. That freed up waiting rooms and lobby areas, which reduced the potential for COVID-19 to spread in those areas, Mitchell said.
Virtual services also are flexible, allowing providers to see patients from their own homes.
During the pandemic, some doctors requested to do more work from home because of child care needs, for example, Mitchell said.
The benefits, however, transcend the pandemic.
Telehealth lets a provider see patients in their home environments, which helps the provider build a stronger connection. Observing at-home behaviors also can improve the provider’s diagnostic accuracy because he or she can gauge environmental factors such as stress, Mitchell said.
Any contact between patients and health care systems—even virtual—can lead to meaningful health outcomes, she said. The option of virtual doctor appointments could give providers more frequent contact with patients who don’t schedule regular appointments.
Virtual on-demand services also have increased and can serve patients who might otherwise visit an urgent care clinic for conditions such as a rash, skin infection, pinkeye, respiratory infection or stomach problem.
Such on-demand services are quick, but they do not replace emergency care, health officials say.
Doctors are trained to identify when an in-person visit is needed and can guide a patient to in-person care if necessary, Mitchell said.
The ease of squeezing in appointments from anywhere also can help people with chronic conditions, such as diabetes, get regular care.
“It will translate to saving lives,” Mitchell said.
Uncontrolled diabetes, for example, can lead to serious outcomes such as a heart attack or stroke, which can be fatal and expensive, Mitchell said.
Routine care saves everyone time and money, she said.
“(My goal) is to help us feel more connected to one another,” Mitchell said. “Kindness means something.”