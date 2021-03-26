JANESVILLE
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rock County Jail officials expanded the roster of people who could get out of jail on electronic monitoring bracelets to include those on the work-release program, known as Huber.
Having fewer people coming and going would lessen the risk of bringing COVID-19 into the jail, which, along with prisons, is considered especially vulnerable to the deadly virus.
Back in fall, sheriff’s officials looked at data from the first few months of the pandemic and concluded that they did not think public safety was compromised because more people were out of jail on bracelets.
Now a few months into 2021, Sheriff Troy Knudson said officials looked at numbers from a larger sample size—all of 2020—and saw the failure rate of inmates out on monitoring bracelets “remained almost exactly the same, right at about 17%.”
The vast majority of violations did not threaten public safety. He said they included matters involving drugs or alcohol when absolute sobriety is required, leaving the home without permission or having unallowed visitors.
COVID-19 forced society to adapt in countless ways, but there are some changes that are expected to endure when the worst days of the pandemic are over.
One example is the jail keeping its expanded definition of who can serve out sentences on the bracelet.
Knudson said the county agreed to give the sheriff’s office more funding for its bracelets, and that means inmates are better able to maintain connections with their support systems in the community.
Faun Moses, head of the local state public defenders office, said she was happy with the expansion.
Defendants being able to keep their housing is of vital importance, she said, and electronic monitoring makes that more possible than sitting in jail does. Losing housing can have cascading effects on people who are trying to keep their lives together, she said.
To be clear, electronic monitoring does not mean people are not held accountable, both Knudson and Moses said. People are not allowed to do whatever they want; they are still subject to rules and restrictions.
“The focus is on, really, not disrupting people’s lives completely,” Moses said.
People are supposed to pay $16.88 per day to be out on the bracelet, Knudson said. Not everyone pays or is able to pay.
Still, the price the jail pays for the bracelets is small when compared to the cost of housing someone in the jail, which Knudson said is about $72 per day.
Before the pandemic hit Wisconsin and Rock County, the jail accounted for an average of 57 and 63 inmates out on the bracelet in January and February 2020, respectively. The monthly averages for the rest of 2020 ranged from 72 to 111.
Knudson said the changes going forward will lower the jail population a bit. When asked how that affects total jail population numbers, he said it will be “in the ballpark” of 30 inmates.
The changes come as Knudson eyes a massive overhaul of the sheriff’s office facilities, including razing the nearly 100-year-old Pinehurst building. And while Knudson said officials like to see lower inmate numbers, he did not think that will dramatically change the design plans.