When Matthew Hartwig played the first basketball game of his senior year, his family could not be there to see it.
Because of COVID-19 protocols, Edgerton High School was not allowing out-of-town spectators for its game against Hartwig and Janesville Parker.
So his dad, Brian, was at Parker High watching Jennah—Brian’s wife and Matthew’s mother—coach the Vikings in a girls basketball game. Matthew’s sisters, Ashley and Julia, were in Kansas City, Missouri, and Green Bay, respectively.
When Jennah’s game was over, she and Brian sneaked a peek at a laptop on the scoring table, where they were able to see the final few minutes of the Parker boys game. Ashley and Julia could tune into the free livestream, as well.
At some point, the pandemic protocols of high school sports—including the wearing of masks, practicing in smaller groups and limiting attendance at competitions—will end.
But one that likely will survive and make games more accessible than ever before is the advent of livestreams to accommodate family and fans who cannot attend games.
“If anything positive came out of the season, it’s that the livestream is great. It allowed us to watch all our kids play,” Jennah Hartwig said. “We weren’t allowed to go to Julia’s (UW-Green Bay women’s) games, and I was able to watch Matthew’s games, too, when road fans weren’t allowed.
“Ashley and Julia would never have been able to watch Matthew’s games, but they got to watch almost every single one. It opened the games up to people who couldn’t have come even if COVID wasn’t a thing.”
A couple of area schools had already started using streaming services by the time the pandemic halted sports in spring 2020.
But as the discussion of the return of sports began heading into the 2020-21 school year, one of the questions that arose was: If the number of fans in attendance is limited or wiped away completely, how will parents and family members be able to see their kids play?
Streaming became the answer.
Some schools used specific streaming services, some of which require a fee or subscription for viewing. Others, including Janesville’s high schools, streamed their events through an outlet such as YouTube, creating a channel that was easily accessible to family and fans.
In many cases, a camera or two are set up in a gymnasium or press box, and they are trained to automatically follow the live ball once a game starts. Other schools had a person manually operate a camera during games.
Schools in the Southern Lakes Conference, including Delavan-Darien, Elkhorn and Lake Geneva Badger, began streaming all their events when they started sports during their normal fall season.
“We seem to be getting more subscribers each and every week, and that’s what it’s all about,” Elkhorn athletic director John Handel said at the time. “The more options people have, the better.”
Janesville, Milton and schools in the Rock Valley Conference—including Edgerton, Evansville, Beloit Turner, Clinton, Whitewater, Walworth Big Foot and Brodhead—opted not to play sports in fall but had streaming on their priority list once they allowed their winter sports teams to begin play.
“You think of a player’s grandma and grandpa that might be in Florida for the winter, and now they can watch a game live,” Rock Valley Conference commissioner Ray Vance said. “That’s one luxury we’ve never had before, and I think you’re going to see even more of that down the road for all sports.”
Jeff Spiwak is in his first year as Milton High’s athletic and activities director after holding a similar position for several years in Clinton. He said some other pandemic protocols also might be carried forward under more normal circumstances.
“The sanitation and cleanliness, some of that is a good reminder moving forward,” Spiwak said. “It can kind of be out of sight and out of mind, but now we have to be conscious about sanitizing balls or wrestling mats more. The hope is we get back to as normal as possible, but I think there will be some remnants.”
One other major difference in the fall and winter seasons was more flexible scheduling. Because some conferences, including the Big Eight, did not officially hold fall or winter seasons, teams were left to try to fill their schedules with nonconference opponents.
Sometimes a team was unable to compete on a given night because of positive tests or contact tracing. Often, the team that was still cleared to play found a different opponent. In one case, Parker’s boys team was able to fill a sudden hole in the schedule on less than 12 hours’ notice.
“I am excited to get my schedule for next year finalized and hope I don’t have to do what I did this year to make games happen,” Spiwak said. “But people will probably be a little more flexible moving forward when it comes to finding games when necessary and making changes. We’ve always had that in the spring, with the weather, but you’re not accustomed to it in the fall and winter.”
Mostly, Spiwak agreed that what will carry forward most for high school sports post-pandemic are advancements in technology.
“We were so forced into becoming highly adept at live- streaming, we’re pretty good at it at this point, and I think that’s something that will never go away,” Spiwak said. “The use of technology is big, like we use QR codes now for our programs. We’re even going to go with virtual ticketing starting next year, so no paper tickets.
“It forced us to create a better product and make it easier to see our teams. I think that’s a good thing.”