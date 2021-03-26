JANESVILLE
Even in the doldrums of winter, with the temperature at 35 degrees but with snow thawing enough that the Rock River races dark brown past Janesville’s downtown, Greg Hughes could still see what he’s got.
On the second-floor rooftop of the former Legends bar at 11 N. Main St., Hughes stood ankle-deep in cold, slushy snow, looking out over the riverfront. He was picturing how the scene will play out on some warm June evening.
“Did you know you can see practically the whole downtown riverfront from up here? Over there, see, there’s the Ace Hardware sign. That sign’s always lit up at night. It’s an absolute landmark,” Hughes said.
He swept his hand south and west.
“Look just past Ace Hardware. If you could see over top of it, right past it would be the house where I grew up.”
Hughes, a native of the Fourth Ward and now a network television sports executive, is revamping Legends and renaming it Genisa. It will be an upscale wine bar named after his late mother that he hopes can leverage a dining aesthetic needed more than ever in a post-pandemic world: outdoor seating.
Hughes is racing to meet a target opening date in May. He knows there’s pent-up demand and wistfulness for social activity. Janesville residents have suffered through a long and, at times, frigid winter made all the more interminable under the cloud of COVID-19.
Since last year, he has sunk millions of dollars into the revamp of Legends. He’s hoping to hit pay dirt with a multifaceted concept that melds a wine bar with upstairs reception and small group space and even a third-floor rental condo.
But those concepts aren’t complete without perhaps the biggest asset Hughes hopes to use: an empty lot on the building’s north side, cleared of a decrepit building last year.
The city plans to pay for the demolition as part of a tax increment financing deal with Hughes. It’s the latest example of a public-private partnership in a downtown that once struggled to fill empty storefronts.
Over the last five years, the downtown has become a place where one can find craft beer, barbecued brisket smoking up the alleyways, outdoor music in the park and a resurgence of niche retail.
An emerging demand—particularly as people seek a return to social normalcy—is dining, drinking and entertaining outdoors.
Like others who operate restaurants and bars downtown, Hughes sees the need for outdoor seating. In fact, he envisions Genisa as more than a downtown spot where people can sample fine wines.
He has three tiers of outdoor seating planned. Up top will be an open-air rooftop overlooking the river, and below that, a wooden cigar deck. Beneath that will be a riverfront space on the ground level along the building’s north side. Hughes says he plans to connect that patio with the inside bar via two breezeway-style doors that he can open in spring, summer and fall.
He pictures patrons making their way to the patio with glasses of wine. Then, if they fancy, they head up to the deck for a cigar or up a stairway to the upper deck to soak in views of the riverfront at night.
Back to Hughes standing in the rooftop snow on a late winter day.
He is still making sweeping gestures across the Rock River, pointing at boutique startups and a town square a block south that has nearly completed its goal of tying Main Street to the west side of downtown via a new footbridge across the river.
The riverfront is a facet that more downtown businesses are treating as an asset rather than as a backyard drainage basin. For Hughes, it’s a part of the city that feels most like home.
He’s hoping people who have hunkered down and deferred life’s pleasures—open air, wine and a glittering riverfront—will share his enthusiasm.
“You know,” he said, “there are a lot of anniversaries in June. It’s a great month to sit outside and watch the river go by. So why should we send our Janesville people to Beloit or Madison or somewhere else because we don’t have a cool place to do that? A place to sit outside and watch the river go by.”