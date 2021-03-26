JANESVILLE
When schools closed last spring, most students in Rock County resorted to learning virtually from their living rooms, kitchen tables or bedrooms.
More have continued to learn virtually this year compared to a typical year, but others have realized they are better off learning in person.
Area education leaders say the idea of different delivery models is likely here to stay.
The Janesville School District has long offered a virtual learning model through its virtual school, ARISE. But Superintendent Steve Pophal said one thing district officials have learned is the importance of live instruction.
“There’s one big thing we’ve learned now. Live instruction still really matters a lot, whether that’s a kid coming to school in person or whether that’s a virtual, live, interactive, instructional lesson that’s going on with a real teacher,” Pophal said.
“We have come to recognize that that kind of a lesson—as opposed to more of a remote, do it kind of at your own time and convenience with whenever your own support network might be around you (lesson)—is definitely far superior in the sense that it gets better learning results, first and foremost,” he said.
“But it also creates that relationship between the teacher and the student, and also the relationship between students.”
Before the pandemic, 200 to 250 students attended ARISE each year. That number ballooned to more than 2,000 at the start of the 2020-21 school year but has decreased steadily to around 1,700 currently.
The pandemic forced the district to speed up its plans to give every student a district device for schoolwork. The district also installed fiber optic cables in its buildings and has loaned hot spots to rural students who don’t have good internet access.
In the Milton School District, each student already had a device, which made the transition to virtual learning easier. Students took the devices home with them last summer to allow for more educational opportunities.
Milton has 10 students learning through JEDI, an online learning vendor. Other students are learning virtually using the district’s curriculum for the first time this year, and Director of Curriculum and Instruction Ryan Ruggles said the district is considering making that a full-time option.
He thinks education will cater more to individual preferences in the future.
“I definitely think that’s going to be a trend in education overall,” Ruggles said. “We’ve had some students that have loved virtual learning and have thrived in that environment. Likewise, we have some that just can’t stand it.
“I have a middle-schooler that struggles with it. Like, that’s just not his cup of tea, right? One of my other own kiddos, I think she would love to have some sort of hybrid, so she’s looking forward to maybe having that model and that opportunity.”
Like Janesville, the Milton district also must ensure that rural students aren’t falling behind because of poor internet connections, Ruggles said.
Another priority is ensuring virtual learning includes both live and prepared content, he said.
Meanwhile, Blackhawk Technical College offers MyEdChoice, which allows students to decide on any given day whether to attend class virtually or in person.
Karen Schmitt, BTC’s vice president of academic affairs, said the pandemic allowed the college to expand the program campuswide.
“It let us take something that might have taken like four or five years to now is taking basically a year, year and a half,” she said. “And we’re in a good position to continue that, I think.
“What we find is the students do like choice, and the flexibility that our options provide has been well-received. And that’s exciting because we can continue to build on that in the future.”
Schmitt said colleges want to offer more hands-on learning—especially technical colleges. Finding a way to provide that over the internet through virtual dissections and flexible programs is a continued focus, she said.
Schmitt believes BTC’s virtual enrollment will be higher than before the pandemic for at least a few years.
Both Pophal and Ruggles agreed, saying education is changing.
“I’m really excited for next year, what’s to come and the future of education. It’s about how can we learn from what happened over this last year and continue to get better,” Ruggles said.
“I know there’s going to be a lot of talk about learning loss, but I’m not sure if that’s fully going to come to fruition. We’ll see.”