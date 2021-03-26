JANESVILLE
Brenda Klahn suspects COVID-19 has changed how health care employees do their jobs, no matter where they worked in a hospital.
“It has been a wild year,” said Klahn, an infection preventionist with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville.
All the challenges that health care and other frontline workers endured were bad enough, but Klahn also worries about the pandemic’s effect on the next generation of doctors, nurses and other workers.
“I think our health care workers have done such a great job, and they’ve been so adaptable,” she said. “I fear because of how tough it has been on people, I really fear that people may not want to go into health care.
“I hope it hasn’t scared people away.”
It also remains to be seen how the immediate future will look when the pandemic subsides.
One employee with the Mercyhealth system told The Gazette that a big concern going forward is staffing levels.
The employee, who asked not to be named for fear of retaliation, said people are feeling “overworked” and have had to accept substantially more responsibilities after Mercyhealth made cuts and staffing changes.
Ruth Yarbrough, Mercyhealth vice president, said in an emailed statement that patient volumes were lower than average during the pandemic, but as they increase, “our staffing levels also need to increase.”
She also pointed to the “challenge” of recruitment.
“Many health care workers have left the field to pursue other careers because of the ongoing challenges of the pandemic,” she said. However, Mercyhealth has a “robust recruitment plan in place” for when patient volumes increase, she said.
Regarding safety, the employee thought Mercyhealth handled matters “pretty well.”
“I do feel safe,” the employee said.
Over the past year, the pandemic has sparked a wave of public appreciation for health care workers.
“Heroes work here” signs have been displayed outside hospitals and other facilities such as nursing homes. In Janesville, the Rock County Historical Society and Janesville Art League joined forces to erect heart-shaped signs around town and delivered heart-shaped cookies to frontline workers around Valentine’s Day.
The Mercyhealth employee said the system’s management has voiced appreciation—Yarbrough’s statement mentioned the “collective and heroic efforts” of staff—but it was not clear if staff has seen that appreciation in action.
“Saying it is one thing,” the employee said.
As for support from the public, the employee said it “definitely” helped during trying times. But when asked whether that support will endure, the employee was less optimistic.
“I think that will fade away, unfortunately,” the employee said.
Klahn, of SSM Health St. Mary’s, said it will be “a little hard to judge” what public support for health care workers will be like in coming months and years. That’s in part because people tended to be appreciative before the pandemic, she said.
Klahn’s hospital has experienced supply problems at various times during the past year. Whether it was personal protective equipment or needles and syringes, Klahn said workers have had to adapt to deal with shortages.
She remembered looking at a closet full of PPE a year ago and thinking they would never use all of it.
“We burned through that closet of PPE in about three weeks,” she said. “It was gone.”
Klahn said it will be hard to predict where future shortages might occur.
On the positive side, she thinks people understand better how diseases can be transmitted. Basic hygiene efforts, such as washing hands and social distancing, have become common knowledge.
Structural changes in how hospitals operate are possible in the future.
Lasting emotional and psychological effects from living through a deadly pandemic are probable.
Klahn pointed specifically to the doctors and nurses who had to be with dying patients because loved ones were not allowed in their rooms.
“I think it has forever changed many people’s lives,” she said, “when they were the ones holding that loved one’s hand.”