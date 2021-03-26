JANESVILLE
One of the joys of religious practice is worshiping and celebrating with fellow believers. COVID-19 took that away.
Many churches told their members to stay home to avoid spreading the virus. Some held online services in their place.
Online or televised services were nothing new, of course, but their use expanded as more churches updated their technological abilities. Another not-so-new way to bring churchgoers together was the stay-in-your-car parking lot service.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church started out with a flatbed trailer supplied by a congregant and had 120 worshipers for Palm Sunday last April as the reality of the pandemic was setting in.
It was difficult for many people to properly see the worship leaders at the front, so two church members who run a construction company built a platform with a roof and three walls—a pavilion—that could accommodate a minister and musicians.
“It is big. It is tall. There’s no doubt that anyone in the eighth or ninth row in the back now can see the whole thing,” said the church’s senior pastor, the Rev. Dan Decker.
The service proved popular.
“I had parents of teenagers thank me for that parking lot service because their teenagers came,” Decker said. “They were willing to come because they didn’t have to get dressed up, whereas they weren’t as willing to come to a regular service in the building.”
There was no shortage of gloved volunteers to pass out communion packages untouched by human hands, with wine in the bottom, wafer on the top.
“There was just an excitement with that service, you know, ‘By golly, COVID’s not going to take church away from me,’” Decker said.
Indoor services resumed in August, but the outdoor services remained popular.
As the pandemic year continued, the church found other uses for the pavilion: high school graduation, vacation Bible school and family nights.
“It helped as much of St. Paul’s ministries to go on as possible,” Decker said.
Workers dug a trench to carry electrical conduit to the pavilion, which provided an opportunity for church members to dispose of old, worn Bibles according to an ancient church tradition, Decker said.
Instead of throwing the Bibles in the trash, congregants placed them in the trench and buried them.
The services continued to the end of October, when they ended because of the cold. Plans are to get some clear plastic sheeting that seals with a zipper to enclose the front of the pavilion so the space can be heated. That’s an idea that came from nearby First Lutheran Church, a local pioneer in outdoor services, Decker said.
Congregants who don’t have the technology to see the livestreamed services are waiting for the parking-lot services to resume, Decker said during a February interview.
“I think if I were to announce we’re not going to have these services anymore, I think I might be in trouble,” Decker said jokingly.
“It is a well-loved service, and we’re going to carry it on.”