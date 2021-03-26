Things will never be the same.
The pandemic that crippled our economy and cost us the lives of too many loved ones forced all of us to work, recreate, learn and live differently. Some of those changes are here to stay.
That’s the theme of this special section, “Progress: A New Way.” It looks at how the changes and innovations born of the pandemic will continue to shape our lives for years to come.
In downtown Janesville, the former Legends tavern is being converted to an upscale wine bar with three tiers of outdoor seating. Owner Greg Hughes sees an emerging demand for dining, drinking and entertaining outdoors, even after memories and fear of the pandemic fade.
In school gymnasiums, the pandemic protocols of high school sports—wearing of masks, practicing in smaller groups and limiting attendance at competitions—eventually will end, but livestreaming of games will not. Electronically broadcasting local sporting events during the pandemic made games more accessible to families and fans.
“You think of a player’s grandma and grandpa that might be in Florida for the winter, and now they can watch a game live,” Rock Valley Conference commissioner Ray Vance said. “That’s one luxury we’ve never had before, and I think you’re going to see even more of that down the road for all sports.”
At the Rock County Jail, more inmates than ever are serving their sentences at home on electronic monitoring to minimize the spread of COVID-19 among inmates. Sheriff Troy Knudson said even though broader categories of inmates are serving sentences on electronic monitoring, the percentage of inmates getting in trouble hasn’t changed.
Knudson said the county agreed to give the sheriff’s office more funding for its bracelets, and that means inmates are better able to maintain connections with their support systems in the community.
And anybody who saw a doctor during the pandemic probably had at least one appointment by smartphone or computer. Telehealth didn’t start during the pandemic, but it became much more common.
The option of virtual doctor appointments could give providers more frequent contact with patients who don’t schedule regular appointments.
In the crucible of COVID-19, people in our communities learned and innovated.
This section is a celebration of their creativity and endurance.
—Sid Schwartz, editor