By Jonah Beleckis
JANESVILLE
Greg Cook envisions the future of higher education as having on-ramps and off-ramps throughout an adult’s career.
For example, UW-Whitewater’s interim provost said a person might graduate from high school and go after a technical college degree. He could work for a few years as he gets rooted in the community.
Then, maybe he sees an associate degree or bachelor’s degree as a way to advance in his career. There are options to take courses part time or online, Cook said.
“If you’re here locally, maybe you can come to the Rock County campus and do it here,” he said. “So we’re just able to provide so much more flexibility now to everyone in the region.”
After UW System restructuring in 2018, UW-W is progressing through its second school year with the Rock County branch campus in Janesville.
University officials said the merger has been going well so far. Cook said their slogan has been, “We’re even better together,” and they are optimistic about where it will go into the 2020s—once they weather the current budget storm.
What the merger means
The Rock County campus has always been a feeder school for the campus in Whitewater, Cook said. But the merger has allowed them to streamline that process even more.
Before, Rock County campus students needed to apply to get into Whitewater. Now they don’t; Cook said they can just change their major or degree path.
“When a student is enrolled at Rock County, they’re already part of the Whitewater Warhawk family,” he said.
The Whitewater campus usually brought in between 100 and 110 transfer students from Rock County, UW-W spokesman Jeff Angileri said in an email. But in the first year after the merger, he said, they added about 115 students.
“So we’ve already seen an increase and we expect these numbers to continue to grow in the years ahead,” he said.
Students who take classes in Rock County can use university housing in Whitewater and take a shuttle to and from Janesville.
Tricia Clasen, interim dean of the College of Integrated Studies who has been with the Rock County campus for 18 years, pointed out how those students can now use their HawkCards to attend activities and sporting events.
Cook hopes the future will bring more local cultural events—theater, music, art—as the partnership between campuses presents new opportunities.
UW-W prides itself on serving students with disabilities, and Cook said the university added a new coordinator for those students at the Rock County campus.
The merger did come with challenges.
For one, Cook said, they had to merge organizational structures. Rock County’s campus didn’t have a dean, so Clasen became that when the campus was redefined as a college of UW-W.
The Whitewater campus had to bring Rock County into its human resources system, too.
One “positive challenge” Cook said they have to tackle is reorienting both campuses’ curricula and faculty to maximize their offerings and get on the same page.
Beyond smoothing out those transition logistics, Cook said in the future he sees “really good potential to bring four-year degrees and even graduate degrees to the Rock County campus.” He sees the merger helping make college more affordable, too.
Clasen said higher education is evolving, and institutions have to meet an evolving set of needs. Maybe students, instead of coming for a specific degree, come for a particular set of courses, certificates or skills, she said.
“We can become a really great stop on their whole journey,” she said.
Clasen said they have had community conversations and see a local need for human services, such as sociology and education.
Still, she said, Janesville can look at itself as having a four-year college campus, too.
“We have access to a four-year degree because we are part of Whitewater,” she said.
Changes put on hold?While there is excitement about the future, Clasen also said those changes might take longer to develop.
There are needs UW-W must address first, she said.
Three years of declining enrollment after years of growth have forced UW-W to make $12 million in base budget cuts over the next two years.
The Rock County campus, which also has seen declining enrollment, is under UW-W’s academic affairs. Clasen said Rock County plans to cut 6.5% from its budget, which comes out to about $200,000 in base cuts for next year.
That percentage is lower than other areas at UW-W because, Cook said, Rock County was dealing with declining enrollment and budget cuts before Whitewater.
Clasen and Cook said the enrollment struggles do not threaten the existence of the Rock County campus.
Whitewater and Rock County’s dynamic is not typical of what others in the UW System experienced in one respect: It was a rural campus bringing in a campus from a larger city.
Cook said a lot of other UW System schools brought in smaller, more rural branch campuses that face more uncertainty than Rock County.
In fact, Cook shared figures that could foreshadow more tuition dollars coming.
Compared to this time last year, the Whitewater campus has seen a 6% rise in applications and a 4% increase in the number of admitted students.
Rock County is up 30% in applications and 44% in admissions, Cook said.
“We’re very excited about the future of the Rock County campus,” he said. “Its vitality looks very strong into the future.”