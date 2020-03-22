By Neil Johnson
JANESVILLE
As SHINE Medical Technologies’ medical radioisotope plant rises from the ground and crews burrow nuclear accelerator bunkers underground, the high-tech company continues to move quietly toward “the day.”
That will be sometime in 2022, when SHINE’s long-awaited molybdenum-99 facility on the city’s south side goes live.
The SHINE campus being built on former city-owned land has been a decade in the works. But over the last six months, two T-shaped cranes—a rare sight in a city of 65,000 people—offer evidence that nuclear medicine will be part of Janesville’s future.
The startup company inked a multimillion-dollar tax incentive agreement with the city in 2012, a landmark deal in the years coming out of the Great Recession. In the past year, the company has emerged from a long-running private financing bid and a successful quest to land millions in federal funding for domestic production of moly-99, an agent used to illuminate bone and body tissue in thousands of medical tests a day.
Today, SHINE’s downtown offices occupy enough of the six-floor Prospect 101 building that phone calls to its corporate headquarters are routed to multiple floors.
Only time, a heavily regulated construction process and final approval of a federal operating license remain as hurdles for the company, which was founded in Monona.
CEO Greg Piefer is fond of explaining that the company intends to make life-saving medicine from uranium materials that were used to make nuclear bombs that governments designed to kill people.
It’s a catchy way of distilling a nuclear production concept that is far above the heads of most laypeople. But it’s true, and as SHINE continues toward its go-live day in 2022, the company has moved a long way toward actually making good on a promise to produce a major share of the world’s supply of moly-99.
More recently, SHINE officials have begun talking about plans to break ground on a European plant, which would help the company effectively produce and ship a nuclear compound that begins to decay just hours after it’s produced.
Officials also have talked of plans to produce not just moly-99, but also an array of cancer treatment isotopes.
SHINE and research partners in Prague, Czech Republic, have produced doses of the cancer drug lutetium-177 that have met independent industry purity tests, the company announced in a recent news release.
Lutetium-177 is a radioactive isotope used to treat stomach and lung cancers. It would be another proprietary process in the hyper-competitive field of nuclear medicine, and one that SHINE has said would give it a more diverse platform.
Up to now, the company has been abstract about whether it intends to launch cancer medicine production in tandem with the full commercialization of its Janesville facility in 2022.
SHINE officials could not be reached for this story. However, in his most recent interview with The Gazette, a SHINE spokesman said the cancer drug plans are on a separate track from local moly-99 production.
Last fall, SHINE began what likely will be a months-long federal review process of its application for a nuclear operating license.
Meanwhile, the moly-99 production plant continues to make quiet progress on the south side.