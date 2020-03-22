By Frank Schultz
JANESVILLE
Nearly 500 people are held at the Rock County Jail. Every day, jailers release some and book new inmates. Some have been there before.
In the past, “We’d just let them out the door and say good luck with your life,” said Capt. Brent DeRemer, a 30-year veteran of the sheriff’s office who oversees the Community Corrections Bureau.
The released inmates are free, but they now have criminal records, and they might be poor or addicted or mentally ill or jobless, or a combinations of these.
The jail started its Treatment and Re-entry Services program in 2014, but it has greatly expanded over the past two years.
Pushing for the changes was Sheriff Troy Knudson, who said he was committed to addressing the roots of crime—such as poverty, addiction and mental illness—when he ran for election in 2018.
“In corrections, there has been a criticism for a very long time that we simply warehouse inmates, that while they’re here, they learn to be better at committing crimes, and then when they’re released they become more of a threat to our community than before they were incarcerated,” Knudson said.
The jail program is one of several efforts that are being planned or expanded by law enforcement and others in the criminal justice system. These initiatives, encouraged by reform efforts across the nation, could add up to a turning point in how Rock County deals with crime and punishment.
A key part of the re-entry program aims at one of the biggest crime-generators in most counties: addiction, especially involving heroin and other opiates, and synthetic forms of the drugs, known as opioids, as well as alcohol.
With the help of federal grants, the jail’s re-entry program expansion involved partnerships with the county Human Services Department, which provides two social workers, and Compass Behavioral Health Clinic.
The goal is to get inmates who are addicted to opioids on the road to recovery before they leave the jail. Officials plan to add alcoholics to the mix soon. But inmates who need help accessing social services and restarting their lives now can turn to on-site social workers Amy Evans and Verenice Sandoval, who draw their salaries from Rock County Human Services.
Evans and Sandoval arrange for opioid-addicted inmates to get injections of a treatment drug 30 days before they leave the jail. The injections of Vivitrol or buprenorphine block the effects of the illicit drugs and the desire to take them, Evans said. The drugs can also help alcoholics.
The program has delivered 69 shots to inmates since the grant kicked in in December 2018.
It’s too early to say how much that has helped, but officials are hopeful and are keeping track to see how many of these inmates return to drug use or other crime.
Some of them have already returned to jail, but because of the nature of addiction, that is expected to happen, officials said. People addicted to opioids typically lose their battle to stay clean many times before they finally establish a long record of recovery.
“This time, it may be different. So we have to try,” Evans said.
DeRemer told of one new inmate he encountered who he could tell was high.
“And I said, ‘Hey, what you on?’ And he says, ‘Heroin.’ I said, ‘I’ve got a perfect program for you,’” DeRemer said.
Eventually, the inmate said, “Brent, I’m going to do the shot. I need to do this.”
Any inmate can ask for help getting housing, jobs or even clothing. Evans and Sandoval refer inmates to community agencies that help the disadvantaged. They also help inmates who have insurance to apply for payments to cover their treatment, and they will help inmates re-establish Social Security benefits if they have lost them while incarcerated.
Those with mental illness, an increasing part of the jail population, can walk out of the jail with referrals for treatment.
“If there’s something we can help them (with), we will,” Sandoval said.
Sandoval represents the program’s expansion because Evans was overwhelmed by requests for service, the social workers said. The two monitor their clients’ progress in the court system and check new bookings every day to see if former clients have returned.
“Our numbers have increased tremendously since 2018, with us developing new ways to reach out to them,” Evans said. “Every client/inmate that comes into the jail, when they get their cup and their toothbrush and their toothpaste, it includes a memo identifying what Verenice and I do and how to reach out to us.”
Compass Behavioral Health, an offshoot of Rock Valley Correctional Programs, takes over when addicted inmates leave jail, providing therapy and follow-up shots.
The shots are expensive, about $1,200 apiece, Evans said. The money for them comes from a grant Compass got through the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
Sandoval and Evans also coordinate with the district attorney’s office and judges to make sure inmates are ordered to get their shots before they are released.
“The judges don’t want to see them back in their courtrooms, just like we don’t want to see them back in the jail,” DeRemer said. “They want to see them succeed just as much as we do.”
Probation agents are similarly supportive, he added.
The sheriff’s office plans to expand services to inmates when it gets the space to do that after a building project scheduled for 2022.
Now, there’s no secure way to offer rehabilitation classes in parenting, mindfulness and behavior modification, or space for an exercise yard. Those two initiatives will have to wait, DeRemer said.
DeRemer, who has seen people enter and leave the jail repeatedly during his career, is enthusiastic about the re-entry approach.
“I (jokingly) tell people I’m talking myself out of a job,” DeRemer said. “Hopefully, we won’t need jails as big as they are anymore.”
Rock County working on other initiativesRock County’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council and Evidence-Based Decision- Making Committee are working on changes to reduce crime, costs and bias against the poor and people of color in the criminal justice system.
The county’s justice system manager, Elizabeth Pohlman-McQuillan, discussed some of those initiatives.
Bond reform: Rock and several other counties are working to undo the injustice of the money-bond system that can hold some people in jail after their arrests while others walk free. The difference is how much money they have.
A court commissioner sets cash bonds to make sure arrestees will show up to their court hearings. If they fail to show up, they lose the bond.
Higher bonds are set when the commissioner believes the suspect is more likely to abscond or sees a threat to the community. But that allows some to go free even though they are a risk to reoffend while poor defendants—often people of color—sit in jail, even though they pose little risk.
A series of bureaucratic hurdles has kept officials from beginning a fact-based system that would give commissioners input to determine the risk of not showing up or committing more crimes. The system considers past criminal record, age, prior failures to appear and other factors to control for any personal bias that might creep into the decisions.
The system would include reminders to the suspects of their court hearings, which have proved to greatly reduce no-shows. The system could begin later this year.
Diversion program: The district attorney’s office has long offered some first-time offenders in low-level crimes the option of getting their charges dismissed if they meet certain criteria. Now the program has been expanded to a wider range of offenses and not just to first-timers.
An assessment tool rates the offender’s criminal history, attitudes, alcohol/drug problems, family and other characteristics. It is designed to weed out bias that might creep into the decision-making process.
The tool is also intended to weed out conscious or unconscious bias because black people and other minorities are imprisoned in numbers that are out of proportion to their percentage of the population.
Those approved for diversion must pay restitution if applicable, attend a short educational session and remain crime-free for two to three months. Research shows most people at low risk for reoffending don’t need a lot of help and will self-correct.
Those facing charges involving violence, intoxicated driving and some other charges won’t be eligible. The system also would reduce pressure on the court system.
Mental health flag: Janesville police and the county’s Human Services Department started this program in 2016. Law enforcement agencies across the county are now using it.
It lets police officers know the call they are responding to might involve mental illness and particulars about the people they are dealing with. Along with training for officers, the system is intended to defuse potential confrontations, reduce misunderstandings, and keep both police and the mentally ill safe.
Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore notes that the mentally ill nationwide are 17 times more likely to be shot by police than others.