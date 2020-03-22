By Ashley McCallum
JANESVILLE
If approved by the city council, a proposed indoor sports complex will take over the former Sears space at the Janesville Mall—a more visible location that might draw private donations.
Mall officials have said they want to work with the city to bring the sports complex to the mall in an effort to make the mall an entertainment hub.
To keep the project moving forward, the mall is offering the Sears space to the city for free and will work with other retailers who might need to relocate, said Jennifer Petruzzello, the city’s neighborhood and community services director.
When asked for his predictions for Janesville over the next decade, Economic Development Director Gale Price has said he thinks the mall will be “reinvented into a shopping and entertainment venue that fits with the regional draw of our Interstate-oriented shopping area.”
An indoor sports complex would be a great start, Price said, but it would take more collaboration from retailers to transform the mall.
The proposed complex would include:
- A main ice rink.
- A secondary rink with removable ice so it could be used as multipurpose sports courts or a turf field.
- Flexible space capable of accommodating four additional sports courts, a turf field or an additional sheet of ice.
- Amenities such as a pro shop, medical office, locker rooms, meeting rooms and concessions.
Parking.
However, the facility’s $33 million price tag has caused a lot of hype, concern and some outrage among residents.
People involved with community hockey programs say local teams, ranging from youth hockey leagues to the North American Hockey League’s Janesville Jets, need more space and improved facilities.
Taxpayers are concerned about how much of the cost they will have to shoulder.
The sports complex has been touted as a public-private partnership with the city owning and operating it after it is constructed.
No private donors so far have committed to the project, but fundraisers say the move from the former site—the vacant JCPenney store—to Sears, which is visible from Milton Avenue, will help encourage donations.
A fundraising group, Friends of the Indoor Sports Complex, is exploring state and grant funding to supplement donations.
The price tag might change as negotiations continue between city and mall officials. Demolition costs will be higher for Sears than they would have been for JCPenney, Petruzzello said.
The city council will decide April 13 whether to approve funding for construction design, she said.
The mall currently has three gaping holes where former national retailers Sears, Boston Store and JCPenney once thrived. Smaller stores such as Yankee Candle Co. and Kay Jewelers also have left the mall with the massive anchor stores.
Financial troubles have caused big retailers to vacate their Janesville stores along with others across the country, leaving the malls they anchored clinging to life and figuring out what to do next.
Kryptonite Kollectibles, a sports memorabilia and game store, is the most recent mall casualty. The owner cited increased online competition for sports jerseys as a reason for leaving the mall and focusing on the standalone Plainfield Avenue store.
Julie Cubbage, general manager of the Janesville Mall, said mall leaders are talking with a company that installs escape rooms in malls to create a new attraction in the Kryptonite space.
The mall and its owner, RockStep Capital, have discussed a bid to bring Hype Indoor Adventures, an indoor family entertainment and play center, to the 100,000-square-foot Boston Store space.
RockStep hopes that project could pair with the indoor sports complex.
The mall also has begun to pivot toward alternative uses of vacant retail space. Recent examples include a Hedberg Public Library branch that opened this fall in a former clothing store and a video game arcade offering games for several generations of players.