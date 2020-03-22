By Jonah Beleckis
JANESVILLE
Schools without internet might be unimaginable to the students bustling from class to class today.
But Robert Smiley, the Janesville School District’s chief information officer, said he is part of the generation of leaders who put internet into schools in 1995 and 1996.
Just 10 years ago, most connections were wired, said district spokesman Patrick Gasper.
Since then, WiFi has “exploded,” he said.
In April 2019, the district finished installing 26 miles of a private fiber line that “connects all of our schools” and facilitates the use of more mobile devices, Smiley said.
“We went from a 1-gigabit internet line to a 10-gigabit internet line,” he said. “And we’re connecting all of the schools on very high-speed internet bandwidth.”
By this fall, Janesville plans to have a 1:1 ratio of devices to students across the entire district, Smiley said. The district is at that ratio now at the middle and high school levels.
In some respects, technology has reached levels that might have been inconceivable just a decade or two ago. But as a new decade starts, Janesville school officials reflected on how technology has changed and what the next 10 years could look like.
Over the next several years, for example, Smiley expects to see a greater use of artificial intelligence. That technology already can be seen at work in internet searches, but a lot of people are unaware of it, he said.
Artificial intelligence could show up in the classroom in the form of electronic textbooks.
Currently, textbooks are inflexible, Smiley said. Interactive textbooks could adapt better to what a particular student understands or where he or she comes from.
“‘Oh, you know about the Civil War?’ Well, then it leads you into another direction,” Smiley said. “‘Oh, you’re from Janesville? Did you know about the Tallman House?’
“My point is, you’re going to see more and more of that artificial intelligence coming into the classroom,” he said.
Technology already has allowed students and parents to access school records in ways that weren’t available 10 years ago, Smiley said. Today, a student’s lunch account, attendance and discipline records, grades, and homework are all available online and on mobile devices.
Sometimes, technology has to mesh with aging infrastructure.
When it comes to school safety, grants have been used to buy equipment that ensures first responders have a strong-enough radio signal to work in the schools, Gasper said.
Bidirectional amplifiers, for example, increase the signal within a building to aid communication during an emergency, he said.
“It’s an interesting dilemma that Mr. Gasper is talking about,” Smiley said. “We truly have our foot in the digital new world, but we still have some legacy pieces that are held back by brick and mortar.”
Schools also have more cameras than they once did. And those cameras show higher-quality images, which Gasper said has helped school resource officers solve vandalism cases.
But with better technology comes concerns.
One is privacy. Smiley asked a Gazette reporter how many cameras he passed on his way through the school district’s offices or on city streets.
Another is social media bullying, a problem that didn’t exist several years ago, Gasper said. Even if someone wants to log off the internet and avoid exposure to a certain subject, that doesn’t stop everyone else from talking about it on their own.
Other issues that stem from social media include stalking and sexting, which involves sending erotic messages or photos via text.
Smiley said laws usually lag technological advances, so the next 10 years could feature more laws about privacy rights or social media.
Predicting what the next decade will look like might be a fool’s errand.
Again, Smiley said students are able to consider job paths that didn’t previously exist, such as app developer, social media manager, Uber driver, cloud- computing specialist, big-data analyst, YouTube content creator and drone operator.
What might exist in 10 years that isn’t here now?
“In the field of education, we’re going to be really seeing the need to prepare kids to live in a world that’s not ours,” Smiley said. “Because our world is evolving really quickly.”