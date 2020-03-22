By Catherine W. Idzerda
The Janesville School District wants students to be ready for the workforce and college.
But what does “ready” mean?
Does it have to do with the ability to pass Algebra II or understanding how to behave in the workplace? Will a student learn more life skills playing a sport or being a member of FFA?
It’s all of the above and considerably more, Janesville Superintendent Steve Pophal says.
In an effort to help all students reach “ready” status, district staff and the school board developed a set of promises or five-year goals. The 24 promises fall into five categories: student and school success, relationships, culture and climate, finance, and health and safety.
All of the promises, even those in seemingly unrelated categories, are about getting students ready.
And the district is making progress on them.
Defining terminologySince he joined the district in 2017, Pophal has insisted on using research from Redefining Ready, the national initiative launched by the American Association of School Administrators. The group has collected mountains of research on factors that make a student successful in college or the workforce.
On its website, Redefining Ready asserts that standardized test scores do a poor job of showing whether a student is capable of moving on after high school.
“Using multiple evidence- based indicators is a more accurate prediction of future college readiness/performance than relying on a single indicator like a standardized test,” Pophal wrote in an email to The Gazette.
When Redefining Ready looked at the research, it found that career and college success depended on several factors. It found that students are college ready if they have a grade-point average of 2.8 or higher and one or more of these: a score of 3 or higher on an Advanced Placement exam or a grade of C or better in an Advanced Placement course, a dual-credit English or math course, or Algebra II.
“High school grades are much better predictors of college graduation than ACT/SAT scores,” Pophal wrote. “Why? Because grades are a measure of content mastery, motivation, perseverance, the presence of good study habits, and the presence of good time-management skills.”
Other factors that contribute to college success include enrollment in a career pathway course sequence, college academic advising, participation in college-bound bridge programs, completion of federal student aid forms, a senior math class and completion of a math class after Algebra II.
Redefining Ready also encourages schools to offer “career ready” paths for students who are not college bound.
“A ‘college-for-all’ goal is doomed to fail,” Pophal wrote. “There are many living-wage career options available to students with some type of post-HS (high school) training other than a four-year university, such as electrician, dental hygienist, paralegal, construction manager, etc.”
To be considered career ready, students must be able to identify their “career cluster”—a group of jobs that intrigue them. Examples include human services; law and public safety; science, technology, engineering and mathematics; and education and training.
Along with identifying a career cluster, career-ready students also must have at least two of these: 90% school attendance, 25 hours of community service, a workplace learning experience, an industry credential, a dual-credit course in their career pathway and involvement in two or more organized co-curricular activities.
Janesville middle and high schools have increased “career day” activities to get students thinking about their careers and interests earlier.
PromisesThe promises were designed as a kind of five-year plan for the school district. Of the 24 promises, nine are directly related to academic performance.
The academic performance promises include these:
n Ninety percent of ninth-graders will complete Algebra I successfully.
In 2017, 76% of freshmen successfully completed Algebra I. That has improved to 77%.
n Ninety percent of graduates will have successfully completed an Advanced Placement, transcripted, industry credential or dual-enrollment credit class.
The 2017 baseline was 75%. That has increased to 90%.
n Ninety percent of graduates will have completed the college-ready indicators before they graduate.
The 2017 baseline was 51%. That has improved to 57%.
n Ninety percent of graduates will have completed the career-ready indicators before they graduate.
The 2017 baseline was 62%. That has increased to 84%.
n All students will be known by name, strength and need by at least one adult. The measurement for this promise is the survey question “Staff show a genuine concern for my child.”
The 2017 baseline was 83%. That has improved to 85%.
The other promise categories tend to support the academic goals. For example, under culture and climate, one of the goals is “All staff will participate in ongoing job-embedded professional development.”
Almost all teachers take professional development courses, but teacher’s aides and others often do not.
Since the promise was made, the number of teachers taking such courses increased from 95% to 100%. For teachers’ aides, that number improved from 62% in 2017 to 100% last year.
Pophal believes the district can fulfill the promises—even the challenging goals in third-grade reading and algebra. Success in third-grade reading and ninth-grade algebra might seem distant from college and career readiness, but the skills gained in those classes are crucial.
If students can reach those goals, Pophal believes they will truly be ready.