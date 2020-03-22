By Frank Schultz
JANESVILLE
Sherri Stumpf came to Janesville a decade ago, when the city was gritting its teeth as it slogged through the Great Recession.
“It was kind of a depressing time,” she recalled.
“A lot of communities would’ve just let Janesville die, but a lot of people here decided we would not let that be our legacy,” said Stumpf, CEO of Blackhawk Community Credit Union.
Now, Janesville’s downtown is the focus of millions of dollars of private investment and public projects that city leaders see as the beginning of a revival.
Halfway through the 2010s, city leaders sparked a plan that targeted the city’s core. The plan is called ARISE, and the planning group is called ARISEnow.
The ARISEnow partners are city government, the Forward Janesville private development association, Downtown Janesville Inc. and the Janesville Performing Arts Center.
Stumpf is co-chairwoman of ARISEnow, and the business she leads is making a key contribution to downtown revival. Workers are stripping the façade off the old bank at the corner of River and Milwaukee streets, revealing the red-brick building with its arched windows for the first time in many decades.
The old bank’s stylish exterior will be preserved, and the building will become a museum, known as the Legacy Center, that will focus on the local General Motors plant that was a major part of the city for decades before it shut down as the recession kicked in.
Apartments and shops are planned for the newer addition that is attached to the bank’s west side.
The Legacy Center is part of a vision leaders believe will transform the downtown into a vibrant place along the river where residents will spend leisure time and dollars.
Recent years have seen the dramatic removal of a huge parking lot that spanned the Rock River. Replacing the parking plaza and surrounding areas is the ARISE Town Square, a park-like place for outdoor gatherings that is still being built.
A key part of the development is scheduled for completion this year: the Blain Gilbertson Family Heritage Pedestrian Bridge. The footbridge will link the two sides of the river, with performance stages on either side.
Strollers and bar-hoppers are already using the not-yet-completed Milwaukee Street bridge, which forms the north side of the town square. The bridge was originally slated to be completed last June, but high water has repeatedly delayed the project.
“It’s going to look completely different here,” Stumpf said. “It’s a good time, and it’s going to be a beautiful place, a good place to take your family to.”
Planners have already held festivals on the west bank of the river, and more cultural events are being planned. One of them is Mural Fest, which will feature art such as the new depiction of Chief Black Hawk, which covers the side of a Main Street building.
At FlannelFest in February, Stumpf shopped downtown stores and noted the bustle that comes from large numbers of people.
Green space and a new stage are planned for the east bank of the river this year. The stage will be named for the Cope and Ryan families, Stumpf said.
The idea is to get people downtown more often, and developers seem to have noticed.
A new hotel, the Cobblestone, opened last August on the west side of the river next to the Milwaukee Street bridge. It features the high-end Wissota Chophouse.
Locally grown shops and eateries also have sprung up downtown in recent years, joining the businesses that have managed to stay open through the tough times.
Several apartment projects also in the works should bring several hundred new residents to the downtown.
That includes the 93-unit River Flats apartment building at the corner of Centerway and Franklin Street, where construction is planned to start this spring.
Even the long-vacant Monterey Hotel, which dominates the downtown skyline with its art deco beauty, might join the renewal efforts. The Grafft family announced in January that they were working with a developer to turn the building into an apartment complex.
“One of the challenges is, you need a mass of people to drive retail and to drive the other commercial uses,” such as restaurants and bars, said city Economic Development Director Gale Price.
The new downtown residents will pump up the numbers, Price said, and more businesses will be attracted when they see the demand.
The new “gastropub” at 101 E. Milwaukee St., called drafthouse (without a capital letter), is a good example of that, Price said. Lark, a restaurant at 60 S. Main St., is another. Both are projects of local entrepreneurs.
Price said Janesville, with its high apartment-occupancy rate, is ripe for more residential development downtown. One area the city is promoting is the land along the river north of Hedberg Public Library, which once was home to the county jail and a front-end alignment shop.
With the town square completed this year, street reconstruction projects with pedestrians in mind are still on the ARISEnow checklist:
- West Milwaukee Street and a portion of South Main Street in 2021.
- East Milwaukee Street, a portion of South River Street and Wall Street, from River to Franklin streets, are slated for 2023.
John Beckord, the soon-to-retire president of Forward Janesville, said a vibrant downtown is a place where people of all demographic groups want to live, work and recreate, which leads to growing property values.
“I believe downtown Janesville will become all of the above over the next five years as well as a genuine source of community pride, which has been missing for decades,” Beckord said.
“The middle of the Blain Gilbertson Heritage Bridge will become the most iconic spot in Janesville, a place where residents will want to take visitors to see how beautiful and remarkable it is,” he predicted.
Price said the footbridge probably will be ready for use in late summer.