By Ashley McCallum
JANESVILLE
Health care providers need to look at the future through a wider lens that sees more than just “traditional” health care.
Making health care more convenient and approaching it from a community perspective helps improve the quality of care. Those are things people were not thinking about years ago, said Amy Franta, vice president of medical affairs at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville.
“We recognize there are many things beyond providing an exam and medications that can improve the health of our community,” Franta said. “We’ve changed from having a narrow disease focus to a much broader view of what overall health encompasses.”
For years, health care systems based their success on outcomes such as infection rates and readmission rates, said Ladd Udy, vice president for value-based care at Mercyhealth.
While those metrics are still important, health care facilities also look at patient experience to guide their decision-making, Udy said.
When people walk out of the clinic or hospital, it is important they feel good, understand what happened and know what instructions the doctor has given them, Udy said.
New online records systems let patients leave their doctor’s office with a printed visit summary and instructions for at-home care. That’s one step toward helping people feel confident in their care, he said.
Technology has made health care more convenient by making the hospital—and billing department—available to patients in their homes.
MyChart, an online medical system produced by Verona-based Epic, gives patients access to medical records, billing and appointments online.
“With the electronic health records, we can potentially access information from other hospitals,” Franta said. “This makes the patient experience more convenient because they don’t have to go through their entire health history every time they visit a new hospital.”
Telemedicine also has grown in recent years to help patients at home and in the hospital setting.
Mercyhealth and SSM Health both have virtual programs that allow people to video-call a doctor for routine ailments that might otherwise bring them to urgent care or the emergency room.
At-home telemedicine is great for treating things such as cold symptoms and urinary tract infections, Franta said. That leaves hospitals and clinics free to treat more serious issues, such as chest pain or stroke symptoms.
Health care providers also use telemedicine to make specialists available to small or rural facilities that might not otherwise offer specialty services.
Doctors at Mercyhealth use telestroke and telepsych to diagnose people who might be having a stroke or experiencing a mental health crisis, Udy said.
Telestroke brings neurologists to a facility, where they can determine whether a patient is having a stroke or needs to be transported to a larger facility. That can save a patient time and money by avoiding a potentially unnecessary trip to an advanced care facility, Udy said.
Telepsych allows people who are in the emergency room for mental health crises to be screened to see whether they are a danger to themselves or others, Udy said. That helps get them out of the emergency room and under the care of people who can help them, he said.
Technology is not the only means of improving patient experience.
Udy said Mercyhealth has a committee that meets regularly to review patient surveys and determine improvement plans based on the data.
Surveys show most people like their doctors but have some suggestions for improvement, he said.
A small team of coaches visits staff and providers to help them improve based on that feedback, Udy said. Patient experience staffers also visit patients to make sure their needs are being met, which allows medical staff to focus on patient care.
“Something we talk about is, technology is good but does not replace human touch,” he said. “How do we incorporate technology but still maintain human interaction?”