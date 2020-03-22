By Anna Marie Lux
JANESVILLE
Heather Les, chief veterinarian at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, knows that performing surgeries in a retrofitted truck box is a tight fit.
But she and Kara Wallisch, the society’s second vet, never let it have a negative impact on the animals.
“We practice great medicine in spite of the tight space,” Les said.
Staff must walk outside to reach the truck box, which was parked behind the facility to make space for clinic and surgery operations, including spaying and neutering.
Haidi Rodriguez, a certified vet technician, said the crowded area can make her feel claustrophobic.
“But we make it work,” she said. “We’ve been doing this for years.”
She remembers setting up the converted box of a medium-duty truck several years ago.
Les, Rodriguez and others on the 35-member humane society staff look forward to groundbreaking for a new one-story facility this spring.
“The new building will have space for both vets to do surgery at the same time,” Les said. “The new building will make it easier on us.”
Since 1976, the humane society has been operating out of its South Arch Street building, which was originally constructed as a holding center for animals.
For years, the humane society has needed an upgrade to the 9,000-square-foot facility, which lacks space everywhere.
Staff desks are in closets, a garage and any other available space. The heating and cooling and phone systems need total replacement, and the electrical system needs work. Kennel rooms are poorly designed with no direct outside access.
“We make use of every single space in this building,” said Mike McManus, executive director.
Even the mechanical room with its air conditioning controls and electrical equipment is used for storing supplies.
The humane society board talked about renovating the building but found that basic repairs would cost more than $1 million.
The new 25,000-square-foot building will include a full veterinary clinic and surgery center and expanded areas for kennels and offices, McManus said.
The existing building is on the west side of Janesville. McManus said the new facility will be more centrally located to serve all of Rock County on a 44-acre property on County G between Janesville and Beloit.
New executive directorMcManus took over as executive director in October 2018 and said he was greeted by the “most caring and dedicated staff imaginable.”
Previously, he was in the association management business, which required him to do a lot of traveling.
He decided he wanted to work at a meaningful nonprofit and be more involved in his community.
Six months before he came on board, fundraising began for the new facility.
McManus had hoped groundbreaking would take place in October, but early snow delayed the start of the roughly $4.8 million project.
The society has raised more than $3.2 million, McManus said, and it has received several in-kind construction donations.
Among them is a donation from Al McKnight of Milton’s McKnight Excavating, who has offered to donate all the excavating work.
McManus said fundraising is “going very well,” and four anonymous donors gave a total in excess of $200,000.
Three $10,000 donations were given for a dog recovery area, a vet office and rooms where people can sit with dogs or cats they are considering for adoption.
The humane society needs another $1 million-plus to reach its goal, and humane society officials are confident they can reach it.
“I am as optimistic as I can be,” Maribeth Lindstrand said. “We have a location, we have a plan, and we have a lot of the money.”
Lindstrand is a 20-year volunteer who is president of the humane society’s board of directors.
“We have a lot of supporters in the community,” she added. “Failure is not an option. The facility we have is falling down around our ears. I just want to feel myself walking down the hall of a new shelter. There are so many more things we can do if we get into a new facility.”
Growing number of animalsIn 2019, the humane society saw 4,953 animals come through its doors.
Its mission is to provide shelter and humane care to lost and homeless pets, reunite lost pets with their families, promote positive pet adoptions and educate the community to provide compassionate and responsible pet guardianship.
Some 2,280 animals were adopted last year, and 593 were returned to their owners, helped in part by the society’s lost pet portal. Every stray that comes into the society has its picture taken and put online.
McManus proudly said the humane society is “very much a no-kill shelter.”
“Only for medical reasons or for extreme behavior will we euthanize an animal,” he said.
The shelter’s euthanasia rate was 4.1% in 2019, compared with 7.9% in 2018 and 8.8% in 2017.
McManus attributed the improvement to being “more in tune with the animals.”
Jim Hurley, assistant executive director of operations, leads a weekly meeting attended by key staff members. They talk about animals and ask what can be done to get them homes.
Another thing that has helped the adoption rate is a healthy foster program, Lindstrand said. People who provide foster care took in 655 cats, dogs and a few rabbits last year. Many of the animals were kittens.
“We are now placing more dogs in foster homes, where it is less stressful for them, and we get a better idea who they are,” she said. “I fostered nine different cats in my home last summer and adopted one of them. It helps the population at the shelter.”
Foster volunteers often become advocates for the animals and find homes for them as well, Lindstrand added.
In addition, an increase in rescue groups in the area has helped the humane society.
“It used to be that every animal came to us,” Lindstrand said. “But now a lot of groups are rescuing animals as well. Some are willing to take on more difficult cases. One rescue specializes in senior dogs.”
No animal at the shelter is euthanized because of lack of space, age, length of stay, breed or color, she said.
If euthanasia must be considered, the staff “takes it very seriously,” she added. “It is exceptional how hard they try.”
She also said people are willing to take on special cases.
“We put two dogs on Facebook,” Lindstrand said. “They were older and bonded, and they were adopted together. If you let the community know how they can help, people will step up. It is really remarkable.”