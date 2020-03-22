For this Progress edition, The Gazette newsroom didn’t need to look hard to find evidence of momentum in southern Wisconsin.
It’s happening in all sectors:
Housing: New homes are going up in Janesville and Milton.
Business: The SHINE Medical Technologies radioisotope production plant is rising from the ground near the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.
Nonprofits: The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is looking forward to breaking ground on a new headquarters and shelter between Beloit and Janesville.
Education: Three area school districts are in the midst of construction projects approved by voters through referendum.
Sports: Craig and Parker football programs are beginning the transition from the Big Eight Conference.
Government: The Rock County Jail is expanding efforts to help inmates deal with their issues—addiction, poverty, mental illness—before they are released so they can better integrate into society.
Part of the job of a local newspaper is to report on the challenges faced by area communities, and we take that responsibility seriously. But it’s a change of pace for our journalists to seek out and dive into stories about what’s going right in our communities.
That’s what this section is about.
We hope you enjoy reading about local Progress and are encouraged by the momentum in southern Wisconsin.
—Sid Schwartz, Editor