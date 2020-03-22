By John Barry
JANESVILLE
Life after the Big Eight Conference begins next season for Craig and Parker’s football programs.
Former co-members of what is now the 10-team Big Eight for 53 years, Craig and Parker are set to debut in the newly formed Badger Large Conference on Sept. 4.
The two Janesville high schools are switching to the Badger Large only in football. All other sports will remain in the Big Eight.
With the move comes a number of questions that will likely take years to answer.
Will longtime rivalries, such as the one with Beloit Memorial—which is staying in the Big Eight—cease to exist and will new ones be easily formed?
With Watertown, Waunakee, DeForest and Beaver Dam now on the schedule, how much of an impact will travel time and travel expenses have on the programs?
And with Craig (1,866) and Parker (1,517) having the largest enrollments of the eight schools making up the Badger Large, will that turn out to be an unfair advantage for the city schools?
Parker head coach Clayton Kreger doesn’t think the city schools’ larger enrollment will pay big dividends, especially the first couple of years.
“We are looking forward to new opportunities in the Badger Large,” Kreger said. “This new Badger Large Conference will be just as tough as the Big Eight. We will have the opportunity to play against six-time state champion Waunakee, defending state champion DeForest and high-quality teams such as Milton, Watertown, Oregon, Craig and Beaver Dam.
“At the end of the day, it is still football, and whichever teams are most committed in their leadership, speed and strength development during the offseason will find the most success on Friday nights this fall.”
Craig and Beloit have the longest-running rivalry in the state, but that will end next season as the two schools are not scheduled to play each other on the two-game nonconference schedule. The two schools have competed 115 straight seasons dating to 1895.
“We’re disappointed we don’t get to play Beloit anymore,” Craig coach Adam Bunderson said. “That game has been going on for a long time. But I could see a rivalry forming in the Milton games, and that could be neat.
“What’s going to be weird for the athletes, I think, is competing against certain kids in football and then against other kids in other sports from a different conference.”
Other area football programs are also switching to new conferences next season.
Orfordville Parkview/Albany and Brodhead/Juda are leaving the Trailways South and Rock Valley, respectively.
Beginning in 2020, the Southwest Wisconsin Conference will comprise Platteville (430 enrollment), River Valley (430), Dodgeville (421), Richland Center (386), Prairie du Chien (365) and league newcomers Brodhead/Juda (413) and New Glarus/Monticello (360).
Lancaster (270) will leave the SWC to join Fennimore (238), Cuba City (238), Darlington (207), Mineral Point (199), Orfordville Parkview/Albany (332) and Belleville (283) in the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League, or SWAL.
Brodhead High Principal Jim Matthys, who is also the head football coach, welcomes the move.
“I do feel it’s good for the state of football for the entire state of Wisconsin,” Matthys said. “We have conferences with anywhere from five teams up to 12 with a huge discrepancy in enrollment.
“The second issue that I feel will be addressed is playoff qualification. Last season was an example where we have a 3-6 team make the playoffs over a team that was 5-4. The realignment will balance this out, and this should not happen again in the future.”
Orfordville Parkview Athletic Director Shane Suehring agrees with Matthys on the WIAA’s decision to overhaul many conferences for football statewide and says the positives far outweigh the negatives.
“There will be a slight increase in travel as part of our move from the Trailways to the SWAL, but it isn’t as significant as what some schools are facing,” Suehring said.
“Our new conference includes a number of strong programs, so we will have the opportunity to face multiple quality opponents on a yearly basis.”
The landscape of high school football in the state has changed. Time will tell if it’s for the better.