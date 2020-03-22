By Catherine W. Idzerda
JANESVILLE
Business people often complain that public schools don’t do enough to prepare students for real life.
But if the decisions made by Janesville School District students are any gauge, most students are already immersed in the economic realities and opportunities in the real world.
In 2019, 90% of graduating seniors had taken at least one Advanced Placement course, dual-credit course, college transcript class or a class that will earn them industry credentials.
Kolleen Onsrud, Rock University High School principal and vocational education coordinator, oversees much of the advanced credit work. Part of that work involves navigating the various choices available to students and their families.
“Past practice was that students would say, ‘I’m going to take some classes that interest me and earn some college credit,’” Onsrud said. “Now, there are all these different options, and each one has a set of rules and parameters.”
Choices for earning college credit range from the traditional—think AP courses—to the cutting-edge, such as Rock University High School’s middle college model that allows students to graduate with a high school diploma and an associate degree.
Here are students’ choices:
Advanced Placement or AP coursesThe school district offers 25 courses ranging from AP Computer Science to AP European History. Students can take the courses simply to have them on their transcripts, or they can take the AP exam at the end of the year.
The exam is scored from 1 to 5. Here’s where it gets complicated. Some colleges will give students credit for a score of 3 or higher, while others will award college credit only for a score of 5. Other colleges don’t offer any credit at all.
Students should find out what the policies are at colleges for which they’re applying, Onsrud said.
The Advanced Placement website includes a listing of colleges and their policies.
The cost to take the AP exam is $95.
Transcripted creditsThe district offers 21 courses ranging from forensic science to assistant child care teacher. The courses are taken in the high schools and taught by high school teachers, but students receive a transcript from Blackhawk Technical College with their grades.
It’s important to remember that those technical college credits are also valuable at four-year universities, Onsrud said.
BTC has credit-transfer agreements with a variety of colleges and universities, including UW-Whitewater, said Jennifer Thompson, a public information officer at the college. Twelve programs within the college have a total of 65 transfer agreements.
A complete listing of agreements is available at blackhawk.edu/Programs -Classes/Transfer-After-BTC.
The UW System also has a website that allows students to see how their technical college credits will transfer to a two- or four-year institution. It’s at wisconsin.edu/transfer/wizards.
Advanced standing coursesThe district offers eight advanced standing courses. The courses are equivalent to a BTC course and are taught at the high school. Students who receive grades of B or better are awarded technical college credit only when they enroll in a program at BTC.
Courses include Accounting I and II, Culinary Arts I-IV, Advanced Automotive, and Math for the Trades.
Rock University High SchoolThe school, which is housed inside BTC, allows students to leave high school with two degrees: a high school diploma and a two-year associate degree or the equivalent number of credits.
At a recent Janesville School Board meeting, a Rock University High School student told the board that he already had 42 credits. (The student earned them through both school and online courses.)
“What he’s doing is going to be typical of what Rock University students will do in the future,” Onsrud said.
At the high school, planning starts when the students are freshmen.
The first two years zero in on the integration of humanities courses, and the focus is on reading, writing, speaking and listening. Math and science are taught separately. In their junior and senior years, students take college-level English and history courses at Blackhawk Technical College.
Those college-level courses are worth one to four credits each, helping students earn high school diplomas and college degrees faster.