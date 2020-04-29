JANESVILLE
Sarah Graves has been teaching at Lincoln Elementary School for five years.
For the first four years, she taught kindergarten. This is her first year teaching first grade, and she’s delighted to have the same group of students she had last year.
The Gazette asked Graves what it’s like to teach during the pandemic:
Q: You’re teaching online. How are you managing that? It’s about an hour of instruction for very young kids, right?
A: “An hour is what’s recommended for my age group. We try our best. The hard part is that, because the kids aren’t in front of us, we don’t know for sure how long an activity is going to take, so we are kind of guessing—especially because kids and parents are trying to navigate the technology without our in-person support.”
Q: So are you teaching for that amount of time?
A: “So the way I’m doing it, personally, is that my students have must-dos and may-dos. So I send out the must-dos for reading and math at the beginning of the day, at around 8 a.m., and they have anytime during the day to complete those. So there’s not an actual virtual component that I’m ‘live’ teaching them. Right now, I’m recording videos that I can send out to them to teach them new skills.
“Right now, it’s a lot of continued practice. They’re still getting used to the way it all looks and works. We wouldn’t want to push out new skills before there’s a routine. Next week (week three), my kids will be learning a new math skill. We’re taking it slow.
“For the first week of virtual learning, we were learning how to manipulate the learning platform we’re using through a scavenger hunt. It wasn’t pure reading; it was more getting used to technology so the parents can see the way it can be used.”
Q: Are parents at home?
A: “Most parents are at home, but there are some kids that are at sitters during the day. A few of my kids are doing their work around the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. time of day, and I assume that’s just parents getting home from work. We’re trying to make it as flexible as possible and letting parents know that we’re here for them.”
Q: You have an hour of online time. What are you trying to get out of that time?
A: “When I think about what I want from the rest of the school year, I’m not totally focused on the academic advancements. I’m more so focused on the emotional health of the children and the families. By the end of all this, I want families to know that we are a team. What I want them to remember from this time is that Miss Graves was there for them. So yes, academics, but this, too.”
Q: Why are those relationships so important?
A: “When I look back on my school experience, what I remember isn’t who taught me the vowel teams or who taught me how to multiply. I don’t recall those sorts of things. I recall the connections I made with the adults in my schools. I want kids to remember that their teacher cared about them and loved them.”
Q: How do those relationships help kids succeed academically?
A: “We have a low-income school. Some kids are more willing to take risks with their academics because they trust me. It’s especially with these learners that when you create such strong relationships, they are willing to try anything. They are willing to be independent.
“Just this week, I’ve been doing some phone calls with parents, and they’ve talked about their kids’ independence, how the kids want to do their work on their own. I equate all of that to the relationships I have with the kids, and the time that I take to make sure that they are proud of themselves and know that they are capable.”
Q: How do you do that virtually?
A: “I’m trying to be really creative. Weekly, I’ve been sending them a video through our learning platform, telling them ‘Hello’ and a little bit about my day. Then they can record one telling me about their day and send it back to me.
“Daily, I do an emotion check with them. I send them an activity that says, ‘Today I am feeling,’ and then there’s a blank. They fill in the blank and then record their voice and tell me why. That’s really helpful for them to have a daily check-in with their feelings.
“On Monday, I’m going to their homes to drop off a package with books and a card and an envelope that’s stamped so they can write back to me.
“I’m also reading to them every night before bed. Every night before bed, at 7 p.m., I go on our classroom Facebook page and read to them live. We’re reading ‘Charlotte’s Web.’
“All of us at Lincoln Elementary School are being really creative to let kids know we’re still here.”
Q: What has inspired you during this time?
A: “The love of my co-workers. Lincoln has an outstanding staff who have huge hearts. We love our learners so much. During the (teachers’ car) parade around the neighborhood, it brought all the teachers to tears to see their students standing in their driveways and waving.
“For me personally, just getting small videos (from students) and getting little reactions from them. Like on my Facebook Live, getting little heart reactions. Just seeing that little bit of them come through the screen keeps me going. I know I need to be my best person, because they look up to me. I want them to know that I’m there for them during this hard time.”