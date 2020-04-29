To the greater Janesville School District community:
There are no words available that can convey my gratitude and appreciation for the faith you have placed in the team at the School District of Janesville. We work tirelessly to earn that trust and confidence. This is especially true now as we collectively work through the unique situations presented to us during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
This is new territory for all of us, and I can assure you that our employees are working hard for your students, making the best out of a challenging situation. Think about what you were doing on Friday morning, March 13, 2020. Now, think about what was accomplished and the dramatic changes we’ve all experienced since Gov. Tony Evers declared the public health emergency closing all Wisconsin schools. When students left school that Friday afternoon, no one knew that was potentially the last “regular” day of school for this term.
Since then, our SDJ team rallied to:
- Pull together logistical miracles to collect, package and prepare students’ belongings for easy pickup/retrieval;
- Develop a plan to implement and provide short-term online learning resources and opportunities for our families;
- Scour the district to source 9,700 internet-connected devices so that each student has one at home to access the online learning resources;
- Implement a system to regularly clean/disinfect all district buildings during this emergency;
- Provide access to free “grab and go” lunch and breakfast packages (on average 5,500 meals per day) for all children 18 years old and younger in Janesville, available at eight locations or by home delivery;
- Deploy Wi-Fi “hot spots” at each elementary school, providing online internet access for students at no cost;
- Plan and start delivering online instruction for all students;
- Keep families and staff informed of the almost constantly changing situation; and
- Exhibit the professional attitude, service heart, and concern for students, families and colleagues that is expected of us.
We appreciate your patience, understanding and support throughout all of this. Looking back at how this community rallied, well, it really doesn’t surprise me. Janesville has weathered difficult situations in the past. By working together, we are better for the experience.
We ask for your continued support as our SDJ team works to make the end of the 2019-20 school year more incredible than any school year closing ever! There are a lot of unknowns right now, but we join you in making the most out of this unique situation.
With warm regards,
Steve Pophal, Janesville School District superintendent