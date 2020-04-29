As superintendent of the School District of Milton, I couldn’t be more proud of the strength and resilience I’ve seen in our students, staff and community during these unprecedented times.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed all of our lives, requiring us to adapt how we work, interact with others and live our lives.
As I write this, we just received word that school buildings across the state will not reopen this school year. While disappointed that we won’t be able to reopen our schools, we understand the importance of ensuring the safety of our students, families and staff.
The current safety concerns haven’t changed our commitment to providing a high-quality education for every student and our dedication to meeting every student’s academic, social-emotional and physical needs. Our staff and school board, students, families and communities have stepped up to meet these challenges, and I applaud you all for your efforts!
For the remainder of this year, our educators will continue to work with students through virtual learning. This ensures that our students can continue to grow in their education in a nontraditional format. In addition, virtual learning helps to maintain those essential connections between staff and students. We also are able to utilize our student support team and other staff to provide meals, counseling services and any needed support while helping to supply needed resources throughout our community.
All Wisconsinites have been asked to remain “safer at home” through at least May 26. In order to get back to “normal” as soon as possible, it’s vitally important that we follow these guidelines. We know that for many, the safer path is not necessarily the easiest path. For families that find themselves facing hardships (financial, food insecurity, mental health stressors), our district and community have many resources available to help. If you have needs that aren’t being addressed, please reach out to our school staff.
Our community will get through this by continuing to look out for each other. Kindness, understanding and compassion will be our greatest resources. The “Happy Heart Hunt,” originated by Ms. Leslie Brisette in Milton, is a great example of how small acts of kindness can impact the world.
This crisis has clearly demonstrated, more than ever, how important public schools are for our communities and how important our communities are to our schools. We will get through this together!
Rich Dahman, Milton School District superintendent