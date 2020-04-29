JANESVILLE
Alex Wasemiller, a patrol officer with the Janesville Police Department, has seen his job change in recent weeks.
Wasemiller, a Milton native and son of former Janesville police officer Scott Wasemiller, has been with the police department for nearly five years. In his spare time, he’s a deejay—or “interactive music entertainer,” as he calls it. He gets people on the dance floor at weddings and other celebrations, and he’s a chaplain for his apartment building.
At the start of the pandemic, the department’s 105 sworn officers split into smaller groups and fanned out to six locations to minimize contact and reduce the chance of one person infecting many. Wasemiller is a team leader on second shift, working out of Marshall Middle School.
The Gazette threw these questions at him:
Q: Tell us about how your job has changed since the safer-at-home order went into effect.
A: “We’re trying not to go into people’s houses. We’re trying to have phone contact with people, mostly. You’ll be surprised, the vast majority of incidents that we have we can actually handle right over the phone. A lot of people just want to speak with an officer. They want to voice concerns, and they want advice, or they want results.
“So if there’s some sort of a dispute between the neighbors or something like that, we call the neighbor, and now we can resolve the incident right over the phone.
“If we do have to go on scene, we’ll ask dispatch, ‘Hey, can we have them step outside?’ and we’ll do the 6-foot distance outside.
“Or, if dispatch can’t get through to them because there’s shouting in the background or something else hectic or chaotic is going on at the house or business, we’ll generally make contact at the door without going inside and call everybody out of the house.”
When officers go into a building, they might wear masks and face shields, especially if they have to get close to people to perform CPR, for example, he said.
“But we still have to act like patrol officers and make sure to keep the peace. That’s our primary job, you know, maintaining people’s safety, preventing chaos. I think the only difference in this pandemic is we’re trying to prevent civil unrest and panic. We don’t want people to panic.”
Q: Civil unrest?
A: “It could be a riot. It could be just panic. It might be raiding stores. We want to prevent that because we want to protect our society and we want to make sure that we’re going to come out of this all right, and I truly believe we are. We’re very, very capable of doing that.”
Q: This is really on your mind as you go to work?
A: “(We) plan for the worst but hope for and expect the best, because these are our citizens, and we are representing the city of Janesville and the county of Rock as a whole. We want to keep everybody safe.”
Q: What kinds of pandemic- related behaviors have you seen?
A: “There’s definitely been an increase in calls for family problems, domestic-trouble incidents. I would say civil disputes have increased a little bit, as well.
“When people are in closer proximity; there’s a lot more people staying home, there’s roommates that are arguing, fighting. Some kids are getting pretty cooped up, and we totally get that, and I would encourage people, even though it’s a stay-at-home order, it’s still OK to go out for a walk. Go for runs, ride your bike. Maintain that minimum 6-foot distance, no gatherings of 10 or more. We don’t want people playing contact sports.
“Welfare checks have gone up, too, like mental health concerns where people are feeling suicidal, homicidal. I think depression is definitely a sad factor in this that is increasing. And there’s less activities that people can do to relieve their stress. That obviously doesn’t help.”
“Retail thefts have probably gone up a little bit, too, and I would attribute that to people struggling with financial things.”
Q: Do you break up groups of people every day?
A: “We have a lot of people that are calling about that stuff. Businesses are potentially operating that should not be, so we are responding to calls to determine if the business meets the qualifications as a business that needs to be shut down during this time, and one way or the other, we’ll either close the business, and we’re doing that by power of persuasion.
“If people fail to comply with that, then we report that to our deputy chief and the city Emergency Operations Center, and they’ll determine whether we’re going to further pursue issuing citations.”
Q: Have people said to you, “I don’t care; I’m staying open”?
A: “Yes. If we see violations, we have now been encouraged to start taking enforcement actions. Most of the businesses we have determined are nonessential have closed voluntarily. We also get a lot of complaints about people gathering. Our number one goal is just to discourage the violation. We would rather not come in and issue citations or anything like that. So our goal is to use our power of persuasion to encourage people to disperse.”
Q: How else has your job changed?
A: “I’m probably going to come out of this being a car detailer. (He said he was borrowing another officer’s joke).
“At the beginning of every shift, we clean the inside of our cars. We scrub those squads out with bleach and disinfecting wipes and Lysol. I mean, we scrub them out. It’s every aspect of the car: laptops, the doors, the handles, anything we touch, the seats, the belts, the back of the car, it is all disinfected because we want to make sure we are not spreading anything to each other or to the public in the event we have to arrest or detain somebody.
“We clean the entire substation at the beginning of shift as well.” (At Marshall, officers use the teachers’ lounge.)
Q: Do you find the new routines stressful?
A: “I think there’s always stress in change. It’s just a matter of how we accept it and our outlook on life, if we’re going to remain positive or if we’re going to let it be the worst part of our days.”
Q: What’s different when you go home at night?
A: “We can change here (at the substation), pop the uniform into a plastic bag. They’re encouraging us to wash our uniforms every night.”
Q: What’s the worst incident you’ve been involved in because of the pandemic?
A: (He couldn’t think of one.) “The vast majority of people understand that we’re in a very weird time and we all need to do our best to make things work for society and to prevent the spread of the virus. I wouldn’t say that there are a lot of people resisting. We have a few.”
Q: Have you seen things that impress you?
A: “From the amount of calls we are getting from people saying, ‘Hey, I’m seeing these violations,’ it definitely means that people are understanding that this is important and we all need to do our part. As a city and a society, I think it’s inspiring to see people out walking, running, getting some vitamin D out in the sun.
“And it’s inspiring to see that as Wisconsinites we’re still a very friendly people. We’re still saying hello to each other. We’re just doing it from a distance. We’re saying, ‘Hey, we’re going to get through this.’”
Q: Do you feel what you are doing is important?
A: “Absolutely. I go into every call, and I try to have an uplifting personality. I mean, not every call can be like that, but I try to be that uplifting influence for people, especially in times like this. I think the community as a whole should strive to do that, too.”
Q: What else did you want to say?
A: “We need to remain positive during these times, and I know it’s hard. I have hard times, too, you know, times when you’re feeling negative and you want to complain about things.
“People need to know these are perfectly normal reactions to have. We’re in an unprecedented age. It’s normal to act the way people are acting, to feel the things that people are feeling. People are feeling cooped up and depressed and lonely, helpless. And you’re not alone. We’re in it together, and we’re going to get through this.”