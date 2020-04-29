Fellow Janesvillians,
Three months ago, I gave the State of the City address and noted that, “Janesville is booming!” At the time it certainly was. But, my, how 90 days can make a difference.
We are witnessing a global pandemic unfold. Businesses are closed; unemployment numbers are skyrocketing, and the future is unclear. For some, that might seem overwhelming, and it certainly breeds fear and anxiety.
I would, however, offer that if any community can weather the storm, Janesville certainly can by doing three things.
Stand tall! Janesville’s history is filled with examples of overcoming adversity: forming a new community along the banks of the Rock River in the winter of 1836; withstanding the Spanish flu in 1918, with 750 cases diagnosed in Janesville alone; and shuttering the General Motors Assembly Plant in 2009.
Stand firm! We are at war with an invisible killer. Defeating the coronavirus can be accomplished only through community behavior change. Wash your hands, maintain social distancing, wear your mask, avoid large crowds, minimize physical contact with strangers, abide by the governor’s emergency orders, and remain vigilant in your disciplined efforts.
Stand together! As with so many things, the solution resides in the community: behavior change, extending a helping hand to those in need, and supporting local businesses with your patronage. Janesville is a generous and giving community, whether that is with money, time, supplies or service. Just ask how you can help and take action. I continue to be amazed by the goodness I’ve seen from our community as we face this unprecedented challenge.
I would be remiss if I didn’t say “thank you” to our health care professionals, our first responders, our Emergency Operations Center members, our infrastructure and utility providers, our grocery store workers, our truckers and delivery drivers, and the list goes on. You are all our heroes!
Finally, I would offer that the city of Janesville remains committed to leading our community through this pandemic. We were prepared for this event, are now executing our plan and providing essential municipal services, and are even planning for future branches and sequels as this pandemic evolves.
If you have questions, please contact our community support hotline at 608-373-6027, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. If you want to learn more about COVID-19, please visit our city COVID-19 webpage at ci.janesville.wi.us/covid19.
Remember, only you can prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community!
#JanesvilleStrong
Mark Freitag, Janesville city manager