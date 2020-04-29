To the residents of Rock County:
The events of the last month have been unprecedented during our lifetimes. While times of crisis can bring about fear and anxiety, they also provide the opportunity to do extraordinary things to help others.
We have witnessed these extraordinary acts in our community, whether it has been volunteers sewing masks, restaurants donating meals, or grocery store employees risking their health to make sure we have access to food. I am proud that Rock County staff and elected officials have been part of this effort to make sure that community needs are being addressed and essential services continue to be provided.
One example is at the Rock County Council on Aging, which has repurposed idled transit vans to make deliveries on behalf of food pantries. Staffers at the department of public works have also been redeployed, including one staff member who drove more than eight hours round-trip to pick up hand sanitizer for local health care facilities and first responders.
And like other dedicated citizens, many county staff members volunteered to work the polls on Election Day.
In addition to those actions, much of the county workforce continues to provide the essential services that don’t stop during a pandemic, which in these uncertain times puts employees at increased risk. Sheriff’s deputies and correctional officers continue to ensure our safety. Staff in the human services department responds to crisis intervention calls, investigates child welfare referrals, and delivers medications to clients. Staff at Rock Haven continues to care for our frail elderly.
The Rock County Board has also taken unprecedented action by dedicating $1 million of sales tax reserves to create an emergency loan fund for small businesses affected by COVID-19 to help them bridge the gap until the economy reopens or federal funding becomes available. Interested businesses can apply at rocksbloan.com.
As we look around and see our neighbors, our most vulnerable residents and our local businesses under stress, I encourage you to consider how you will look back at this point in time 10 years from now and ask yourself, “What did I do to help someone in need?” I am confident that you will be as proud of your answer as I am of our community’s collective response thus far.
Stay healthy, and continue to flatten the curve!
Josh Smith, Rock County administrator