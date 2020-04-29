JANESVILLE
A Janesville nurse says small gestures matter most during a pandemic that feels larger than anything most people have experienced.
Lindsey Harnack, nursing supervisor at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville has been working in health care for 18 years.
Her job was flipped upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Gazette asked Harnack questions about how her job and life have changed in this time of uncertainty.
Q: How is your job different since the pandemic started?
A: Harnack said she has to monitor bed status, number of ventilators and negative pressure rooms more closely than before.
She and others at the hospital have been training staff to work in new areas as nonessential services have been cut to free up resources for infected patients.
As a supervisor, Harnack said she is working on the floor more and wearing a mask 12 hours a day.
Q: What are some of the challenges you face?
A: More people are afraid to go to the hospital and are waiting longer to pursue care. That means people are much sicker when they come in, she said.
The hospital is not allowing visitors, so workers are fielding more calls from family members.
“We have to be the nurse and the family for these patients,” Harnack said. “They are lonely. It is hard.”
Q: What do you consider the scariest part of working through the pandemic?
A: Harnack worries about having a surge of patients that will cause her team to become overworked or sick.
Supervisors try to accommodate nurses and other staff to make sure they have the equipment they need and feel as comfortable as possible, she said.
Q: What kinds of personal sacrifices have you had to make to keep working and keep yourself and your loved ones safe?
A: “My kids know when I get home they cannot come talk to me. I go right from the garage to the shower,” she said.
Harnack plans to live in her basement, alone, for two weeks if she is exposed or infected.
SSM Health has given workers the option to rent discounted hotel rooms if they think going home is too risky, she said.
“We talked about that at home. The kids don’t like it, but it might be something we have to do.”
Q: A lot of people have shared love and support by calling health care workers heroes. Do you feel like a hero through all this?
A: “I don’t consider myself a hero, but I consider all the others I work with heroes.”
Q: Stress and anxiety has increased for everyone, but especially essential workers who are interacting with the public. How are you coping with that?
A: “Besides my immediate family, everyone treats me like I have the plague,” she said.
Extended family members, neighbors and other people who know Harnack works in health care won’t interact with her, which she said makes her feel isolated.
Harnack said she and other health care workers lean on each other for support.
Q: Through all this, we have seen moments of inspiration. Have you experienced moments like that?
A: “I did have a patient personally tell me one day, she thanked me and said, ‘Finally, nurses are being looked at like the Hollywood movie stars they deserve to be looked at.’”
Small gestures such as food and donated masks go a long way, Harnack said.
“I don’t think they realize how much that means to us and how much business that will bring them (from health care workers).”
Q: What do you hope will change permanently because of this, either at work or in the community?
A: Harnack hopes more people will take precautions, such as wiping down carts at the grocery store and wearing masks during flu season.
“A few simple steps can make the community much healthier.”
Q: What is the best way for people to help health care workers?
A: Following social distancing, covering your mouth when you cough and staying home when you’re sick, Harnack said.
And if you go to the hospital, she said, please be nice. Everyone is stressed, and the staff is there to help you.