JANESVILLE
Jordan Herget is a seven-year veteran with the Janesville Fire Department.
Like firefighters everywhere, he is on the front lines in the battle against the novel coronavirus.
Herget is a Madison native who trained at Madison College. The Gazette asked the firefighter/paramedic how his job has changed since he and his colleagues added the pandemic to their list of responsibilities.
Q: Everyone is wearing cloth masks in the fire station. Where do you get them?
A: “There’s been some from local businesses that have donated them, and then we’ve had various members of the fire department that have had family members making them.”
Q: What else has changed for you since the pandemic started?
A: “We’re not doing fire inspections now. We’re trying to focus all the activities around responding to calls.
“The common procedure for us now in the mornings is to have video conferences between all of the fire stations. (They didn’t have daily briefings before.) And then typically we’ll have one in the afternoon, as well, with our chiefs. Those are to keep everyone on the same page, keep us up to date with all the changes in procedure and policies.”
Q: What about when you go out on a call?
A: “The biggest difference is the PPE (personal protective equipment) that we’re wearing on each call now.
“On any given call, now we’re wearing an isolation gown, boot covers and two pairs of gloves. We wear the N95 masks (also known as respirators) and then protective eyewear or a face shield. We put most of it on before we start going on the call.”
(Firefighters have one-use gowns, but one family member has made cloth gowns that can be washed and reused. The Nitrile gloves are made of a synthetic, rubbery material.)
Q: Do you wear this PPE for fire calls, too?
A: “If it’s an active fire, we’re going to wear all our (regular) fire gear, but if it’s a fire alarm, the recommendation is, based on the information we’re given, is to go into that facility with the N95 respirator on, and if you don’t believe you need to have any turnout gear on for the situation (you don’t wear it), so we don’t contaminate any of our gear if we don’t need to.”
Q: What about calls where patients have COVID-19 or where you suspect they might have it?
A: “All patients right now are treated as potentially being a carrier of the disease, and that’s why we wear our PPE on every call.”
Q: But for cases where the patient is known to have COVID-19 or is highly suspected of having it?
A: “We have a specific ambulance that is set up for those patients. It’s plastic-wrapped in the back. A lot of extra precautions have been taken as far as eliminating the spread of any contaminants in the back of the ambulance, as far as barricading all the compartment spaces with this plastic wrap.
“And with the PPE, we’ll encapsulate ourselves a little bit better. We have rain suits now that cover more of our legs and upper body. We also have Tyvek suits with hoods, which are essentially a full-length body suit. The other protective equipment is the same: the booties, the gloves, the mask, the eye protection. You’re eliminating the isolation gown and putting on a more protective cover for your body.”
Q: Has anyone been scared to see you dressed like that?
A: “Most people at this point are pretty understanding and have an idea why we’re wearing everything.”
Q: Is the work stressful, knowing there’s a potentially deadly disease you might be dealing with?
A: “I think there’s more like heightened awareness than anything, but I think it’s something that’s in the back of everyone’s mind, especially guys that have young kids or family at home. One of the concerns for people in our line of work is potentially bringing the disease home.”
Q: What precautions do you take to prevent that?
A: “It’s recommended that we leave everything that we wore, as far as our uniforms, leave that at work. Our laundry services have increased. Normally, we would just have laundry service once a week, but now we have it multiple time a week.
“Showering, as well (at the fire station), is recommended.”
Q: Do you feel support from the community for what you do?
A: “I think that’s always been there for us, but whenever we are out in public, I think there’s more people showing support, people thanking us for being at work and for what we’re doing to keep people safe and still take care of people.”
Q: Does anything about the situation discourage you?
A: “It’s like with anything, the unknown: You don’t know when it’s going to end.”
Q: Is there any message you’d like the public to hear?
A: “The importance of social distancing at this time and wearing masks to prevent the spread.”