To my beloved community,
We find ourselves in a world that we do not recognize and we have no historical frame of reference to navigate.
As many in emergency management say, “We are building the plane while we are flying it.” It’s mind-boggling! A huge shout-out to all in emergency management, first responders, essential community and government employees, and all of you. The resiliency demonstrated has carried us far.
Change came fast and furious. We had to develop alternatives that might or might not come into play so we didn’t find ourselves without options and backed into a corner. We needed built-in shock absorbers for our community to survive without collapse. What is needed has come at a rate that was and is too much, too fast. Even so, local and state government and community structures have held—and even excelled—to meet the demand.
The strength and perseverance displayed has been nothing short of astounding. We are rising to the challenge with a unified spirit. I am encouraged and inspired. We have embraced social distancing with a super majority. We are reducing illness and saving the lives of our families, friends, neighbors, first responders, doctors, nurses and essential employees. It can feel like we’re overreacting, but every life is worthy of saving.
There is a cost.
There are lives that have been lost. People are fighting for their survival in many ways. The burden is disproportionately dispersed among our residents. This is truly a battle of a lifetime in the all-encompassing impact this emergency has had on every aspect of our lives. We are eager to get back to or create a new normal. Your leaders are there with you. Each society has its own carrying capacity for making change. This sudden acute and soon-to-be-constant ongoing change and adaptation has taken us close to our capacity.
Cooperation occurs at the speed of trust. We all have to hold steady longer. Extraordinary patience and resolve is required, especially as tension and anxiety rise over opening the economy back up. In turbulent, uncharted times, sound policies and clear strategies are principles of success. We have to create strong policies and carry them out with commitment. We cannot afford the chronic consequences that will result if we are not thoughtful and intentional in designing our future.
We have to be realistic.
I have faith in us. Do your part. Stay the course. We will meet again.
Anissa Welch, Milton mayor